Genshin Impact Sayu: Elemental Skill, Burst, voice actors, and character background revealed

The next banner in Genshin Impact will bring not only Yoimiya but also Sayu. Sayu is a 4-star Anemo claymore character. As if Qiqi with a sword isn't cute enough, miHoYo decides to take it up a notch.

Sayu is an Inazuman character, just like Ayaka and Yoimiya. She was introduced in Genshin Impact 2.0 and was previously teased in Genshin Impact 1.6. The teaser was a pleasant surprise for the fans, as it had meant Inazuma was coming. Sayu is the first 4-star character from Inazuma. So far, there's no official information about the other 4-stars in Inazuma.

Sayu will be a healer-support in Genshin Impact

Sayu's healing circle in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

This little Shuumatsuban Ninja is somewhat similar to Bennett with her kit. Her main role is to be a healer-support, with some damage dealing in the duration. Sayu is also an Anemo character so that she can support the team with 4-Viridescent Venerer. This artifact set will reduce the enemy's resistance to Swirled elements.

Sayu Normal attacks: Shuumatsuban Ninja Blade

Shuumatsuban Ninja Blade in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Sayu's Normal attack is slow because she wields a Claymore. She makes four attacks in a sequence. For her Charged attack, Sayu spins around like Noelle.

Elemental Skill: Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash

For her Elemental Skill, Sayu has a hold version and a tap version. Sayu rolls up into a ball and smashes into the enemy. When this skill ends, Sayu unleashes Fuufuu Whirlwind Kick. Both of these attacks will deal Anemo damage.

Tap skill

Sayu rolling (Image via miHoYo)

Sayu briefly rolls to the enemy before unleashing the Fuufuu Whirlwind Kick.

Hold skill

Fuufuu Whirlwind Kick in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Sayu rolls continuously. She gains extra resistance to interruptions and can trigger Elemental absorption. For this duration, players can control the direction of her role. They can also end her rolling early. Sayu's hold skill will release a more powerful Fuufuu Whirlwind Kick.

Sayu can roll for up to 10 seconds. The longer this skill is active, the longer the cooldown.

Elemental Burst: Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry

Character Demo - "Sayu: Yoohoo Art, Mujina Escape" | Genshin Impact

Using her Elemental Burst, Sayu will attack and heal at the same time. The HP restoration is based on Sayu's attack. However, there's a restriction to this effect. Restrictions are most likely removed with constellations.

Sayu's Elemental Burst: Attack

Sayu's Muji-Muji Daruma attacking the enemy (Image via miHoYo)

The attack will occur if the HP of the nearby characters is above 70%. Otherwise, Sayu will heal.

Sayu's Elemental Burst: Heal

Sayu can heal with her Elemental Burst (Image via miHoYo)

If there's a character below 70% HP, the healing effect will trigger the character with the lowest HP percentage. However, if there's no opponent nearby, Sayu will heal above 70% HP.

Genshin Impact Sayu's voice actors and background

Voice Artist Announcement



"Wha—? I've been found? Nooo...I haven't slept enough yet today, waaaah!"

Travelers, let's listen to the voice of "Mujina Ninja" #Sayu



Voice Artist

EN VA: Lilypichu (Lily Ki)

JP VA: SUZAKI Aya



Listen Here:https://t.co/049fKBx6qs#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/hlYUMwu2Qc — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 7, 2021

Sayu's English voice actor is LilyPichu (Lily Ki), and Suzaki Aya dubs her Japanese voice. Lilypichu is not only a voice actress but also a musician and known streamer. While Suzaki Aya is notable for her works in Tamako Market (as Tamako Kitashirakawa) and Assassination Classroom (as Kaede Kayano).

Sayu's character background

Sayu's Muji-Muji Daruma (Image via miHoYo)

Sayu is a ninja of the Shuumatsuban. Shuumatsuban is a secret organization under the Yashiro commission. She has been raised in a secret organization since she was little. She mastered various arts of ninjutsu, but a lot of them are used for Sayu to slack off.

Because Sayu is small, she is often mistaken for a Tanuki, a teddy bear, or a kitten. This is why she constantly looks for ways to become bigger. This led Sayu to believe the rumor that sleeping will make her taller. She ended up sleeping a lot and becoming really lazy.

