Ayaka's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Ayaka from Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)
Nahda Nabiilah
ANALYST
Modified Jul 21, 2021, 07:59 AM ET

4 mins ago

Feature

Ayaka, the princess of the Kamisato clan, is finally released in Genshin Impact 2.0. She is the second child in the family. Her brother, Kamisato Ayato, is currently the head of the clan. However, even though Ayaka is not in charge of the clan, she still tries her best to help with her brother's burden.

That is why Ayaka is not only adored for civilian matters but also takes pride in martial arts. Any opponent who faces the Shirasagi Himegimi should be worried. She is adept in sword fighting and will make a great DPS in Genshin Impact.

Ayaka's ascension materials are obtainable in Genshin Impact Inazuma

The materials needed for Ayaka
The materials needed for Ayaka's ascension (Image via miHoYo)

Most of Ayaka's ascension materials are only available in Inazuma. This means players won't be able to rush her ascension in Genshin Impact 2.0. To help players know how much material they need to ascend Ayaka, they can follow the guide below.

Ascension materials needed

Level 20:

  • 1 Shivada Jade Silver
  • 3 Sakura Bloom
  • 3 Old Handguard
  • 20,000 Mora

Level 40:

  • 3 Shivada Jade Fragment
  • 2 Perpetual Heart
  • 10 Sakura Bloom
  • 15 Old Handguard
  • 40,000 Mora

Level 50:

  • 6 Shivada Jade Fragment
  • 4 Perpetual Heart
  • 20 Sakura Bloom
  • 12 Kageuchi Handguard
  • 60,000 Mora

Level 60:

  • 3 Shivada Jade Chunk
  • 8 Perpetual Heart
  • 30 Sakura Bloom
  • 18 Kageuchi Handguard
  • 80,000 Mora

Level 70:

  • 6 Shivada Jade Chunk
  • 12 Perpetual Heart
  • 45 Sakura Bloom
  • 12 Famed Handguard
  • 100,000 Mora

Level 80:

  • 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone
  • 20 Perpetual Heart
  • 60 Sakura Bloom
  • 24 Famed Handguard
  • 120,000 Mora

Mora and wits needed

To level 20:

  • 1 Wanderer’s Advice
  • 6 Hero’s Wit
  • 24,200 Mora

From 20 to 40:

  • 4 Wanderer's Advice
  • 3 Adventurer's Experience
  • 28 Hero’s Wit
  • 115,800 Mora

From 40 to 50:

  • 29 Hero's wit
  • 116,000 Mora

From 50 to 60:

  • 3 Adventurer's Experience
  • 42 Hero's Wit
  • 171,000 Mora

From 60 to 70:

  • 1 Wanderer’s Advice
  • 3 Adventurer's Experience
  • 59 Hero's Wit
  • 239,200 Mora

From 70 to 80:

  • 2 Wanderer's Experience
  • 2 Adventurer's Experience
  • 80 Hero's Wit
  • 322,400 Mora

From 80 to 90:

  • 4 Wanderer's Advice
  • 171 Hero's Wit
  • 684,800 Mora

New ascension materials in Genshin Impact

With three new materials, Ayaka’s ascension may seem foreign. Players can obtain these materials from the following sources:

Sakura Bloom

Keqing collecting a Sakura Bloom after an Electro attack (Image via miHoYo)
Sakura Bloom is a new regional specialty that is available in Inazuma. It can be found around the Sacred Sakura Tree. It looks like flying Sakura petals. If players walk toward it, the petals will scatter. However, if the character is carrying an Electrograna, then the Sakura will regroup and be obtainable. Players can also use Electro attacks to obtain the Sakura Bloom.

Perpetual Heart

A core obtained after defeating a certain boss in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)
Perpetual Heart is a drop obtainable from the new world boss, Perpetual Mechanical Array.

Old, Kageuchi, and Famed Handguard

The new material Famed Handguard in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)
The Handguards can be farmed by defeating the new enemy, Nobushis.

Edited by Srijan Sen
