Ayaka's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Ayaka, the princess of the Kamisato clan, is finally released in Genshin Impact 2.0. She is the second child in the family. Her brother, Kamisato Ayato, is currently the head of the clan. However, even though Ayaka is not in charge of the clan, she still tries her best to help with her brother's burden.

That is why Ayaka is not only adored for civilian matters but also takes pride in martial arts. Any opponent who faces the Shirasagi Himegimi should be worried. She is adept in sword fighting and will make a great DPS in Genshin Impact.

Ayaka's ascension materials are obtainable in Genshin Impact Inazuma

The materials needed for Ayaka's ascension (Image via miHoYo)

Most of Ayaka's ascension materials are only available in Inazuma. This means players won't be able to rush her ascension in Genshin Impact 2.0. To help players know how much material they need to ascend Ayaka, they can follow the guide below.

Ascension materials needed

Level 20:

1 Shivada Jade Silver

3 Sakura Bloom

3 Old Handguard

20,000 Mora

Level 40:

3 Shivada Jade Fragment

2 Perpetual Heart

10 Sakura Bloom

15 Old Handguard

40,000 Mora

Level 50:

6 Shivada Jade Fragment

4 Perpetual Heart

20 Sakura Bloom

12 Kageuchi Handguard

60,000 Mora

Level 60:

3 Shivada Jade Chunk

8 Perpetual Heart

30 Sakura Bloom

18 Kageuchi Handguard

80,000 Mora

Level 70:

6 Shivada Jade Chunk

12 Perpetual Heart

45 Sakura Bloom

12 Famed Handguard

100,000 Mora

Level 80:

6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

20 Perpetual Heart

60 Sakura Bloom

24 Famed Handguard

120,000 Mora

Mora and wits needed

To level 20:

1 Wanderer’s Advice

6 Hero’s Wit

24,200 Mora

From 20 to 40:

4 Wanderer's Advice

3 Adventurer's Experience

28 Hero’s Wit

115,800 Mora

From 40 to 50:

29 Hero's wit

116,000 Mora

From 50 to 60:

3 Adventurer's Experience

42 Hero's Wit

171,000 Mora

From 60 to 70:

1 Wanderer’s Advice

3 Adventurer's Experience

59 Hero's Wit

239,200 Mora

From 70 to 80:

2 Wanderer's Experience

2 Adventurer's Experience

80 Hero's Wit

322,400 Mora

From 80 to 90:

4 Wanderer's Advice

171 Hero's Wit

684,800 Mora

New ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Collected Miscellany - " #KamisatoAyaka Snowdance Heron" | Genshin Impact



People only see the graceful dance of a snow heron, but little do they know what lies beneath this elegance: Ayaka's meticulous training.https://t.co/Hr9QV4dJ9a#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 21, 2021

With three new materials, Ayaka’s ascension may seem foreign. Players can obtain these materials from the following sources:

Sakura Bloom

Keqing collecting a Sakura Bloom after an Electro attack (Image via miHoYo)

Sakura Bloom is a new regional specialty that is available in Inazuma. It can be found around the Sacred Sakura Tree. It looks like flying Sakura petals. If players walk toward it, the petals will scatter. However, if the character is carrying an Electrograna, then the Sakura will regroup and be obtainable. Players can also use Electro attacks to obtain the Sakura Bloom.

Perpetual Heart

A core obtained after defeating a certain boss in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Perpetual Heart is a drop obtainable from the new world boss, Perpetual Mechanical Array.

Old, Kageuchi, and Famed Handguard

The new material Famed Handguard in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The Handguards can be farmed by defeating the new enemy, Nobushis.

