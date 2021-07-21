Genshin Impact Ayaka build guide: best weapons, artifacts, and more

Genshin Impact 2.0 is just a few hours away and players will be able to wish for the new 5-star Cryo sword character Ayaka Kamisato. Players have been waiting for the release of Ayaka ever since Genshin Impact launched as the character made quite an impact on the fanbase and has become one of the most popular around.

Now, players are only a little while away from being able to summon this powerful character, and they can read about some of her best weapons, artifacts and more here.

Genshin Impact 2.0: Ayaka's best weapons and artifacts

Character Demo - " #KamisatoAyaka : Camellia in Winter Snow" | Genshin Impact



Genshin Impact has a large catalog of characters for players to choose from, and while many are very popular, Ayaka has remained one of the most popular characters ever shown off in the game.

Players will finally be able to utilize her unique sword style and powerful Cryo skills once Genshin Impact 2.0 launches in a few hours. They will have many options to use when it comes to weapons for Ayaka, as she has a versatile kit, but there are some clear standout weapons.

Mistsplitter Reforged:

The Mistsplitter Reforged is almost perfectly crafted for Ayaka as it provides both Crit DMG as its substat, and a powerful passive ability that gives these bonuses:

Mistsplitter's Sheath: Acquire a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus for each element and garner the might of Mistsplitter's Seal. At stack levels 1/2/3, Mistsplitter's Seal gives a 8/16/28% Elemental DMG Bonus for the character's Elemental Type. Stacks can be acquired through Normal Attacks inflicting Elemental DMG, casting an Elemental Burst, or possessing less than 100% Energy.

These effects synergize incredibly well with Ayaka, allowing her to deal massive Cryo damage to her enemies. Players will definitely want to pick up this weapon if they have the Primogems to spare.

4-star weapons:

Players have several options for 4-star weapons, but the Blackcliff Longsword and the Black Sword provide some of the best options. The Blackcliff Longsword will provide players with some extra Crit DMG, while the Black Sword will give them a higher Crit Rate alongside the 20% bonus Normal and Charged ATK DMG.

It's up to the players to decide which stat they need to focus on more.

Best Artifacts for Ayaka:

One of Ayaka's current best sets is the Blizzard Strayer set, as it provides her with extra Cryo Damage on the 2-PC bonus, and an incredible 4-PC bonus that can grant her a ton of extra Crit Rate.

Ayaka will have an easy time critting with the 4-piece Blizzard Strayer set as it can increase her Crit Rate by up to 40%, which is bolstered even further with Cryo Resonance.

Here are the following new artifacts + effects in Version 2.0



Players have also speculated that the Shimenawa's Reminiscence set will be powerful on Ayaka as she will focus on dealing most of her damage through her Normal and Charged Attacks.

This set may provide even more damage than a focus on Cryo, so players will need to test this out for themselves once Genshin Impact 2.0 launches.

Genshin Impact 2.0 is only a few hours away, and players will be able to finally test out Ayaka for themselves. Players have been waiting for Ayaka's release for a long time, and she will finally be arriving once Inazuma launches.

