Genshin Impact 2.0 to giveaway Beidou character for free: Event release date, Primogems and major rewards revealed

Genshin Impact 2.0 is nearly here and players will be able to take part in several new events with great rewards, including a free copy of the 4-star character, Beidou.

Players will also be able to get rare rewards like Primogems and a Crown of Insight, making the new Thunder Sojourn event definitely worth taking part in. Players can learn more about this event here, along with some more details on the rewards. With Inazuma almost out, players will want to take advantage of all the upcoming events for Primogems and more.

Genshin Impact 2.0: Free Beidou from the Thunder Sojourn event

Thunder Sojourn Event Preview



"The Alcor's Chief Technical Officer, Muzhen, is going after a very important objective, and could use the aid of a highly-experienced adventurer..."#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/SHT5PSrUGp — ThePotatoImpact x Inazuma (@ThePotatoImpact) July 15, 2021

The Thunder Sojourn event will take place during Genshin Impact 2.0, and players will be tasked with aiding the Chief Technical Officer of the Crux Fleet, Muzhen. Players will help him locate a very important objective and provide their services as a skilled adventurer to track it down. Players will complete challenges across Inazuma and collect Electro related items like Thunder Crystals and Thunder Pellets, which they can use to unlock their free Beidou.

Electroganums can be used to traverse Inazuman Terrain. When close to "Thunder Spheres" they can be used to move swiftly towards them. This "Thunder Spheres" we see in the trailer when they explain the event "Thunder's Sojourn".#GenshinImpact #Genshin #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/n9kMKAZyab — Sylvo Sane (@SylvoSane) July 15, 2021

Players will be able to use Thunder Spheres to move quickly across Inazuma as they complete objectives and these objects seem to play a part in completing this new event. Players will need to keep their wits about them as this event seems to be rather involved with the new features and mechanics of Inazuma.

This event does seem like a good way for players to get acquainted with the Land of Electro, making this new Thunder Sojourn event a great way to journey across Inazuma.

Thunder Sojourn rewards:

Players who take part in the Thunder Sojourn event will be able to pick up a free Beidou, and they should definitely take advantage of this opportunity. It has been said that Beidou will be very useful in this event, and she is also a powerful character for both DPS and support roles.

Players should definitely take the chance to get a free copy of her from this event. Players will also be able to get some Primogems and other high rarity rewards, though the exact amounts are currently unknown.

Genshin Impact 2.0 will bring players on a journey to a new region, and players will be able to experience a ton of new events. Players will definitely want to take advantage of these new event rewards when Thunder Sojourn starts in Genshin Impact 2.0

