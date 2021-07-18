Genshin Impact 2.0 update: Inazuma Statues of Seven rewards and Electroculus leaks

Genshin Impact 2.0 is just a few days away, and players will finally be able to explore Inazuma, the land of Electro. Players have long awaited this new addition to Genshin Impact, and the update will introduce new characters, items, quests and will provide players with tons of rewards for exploring the huge new area. Players will have a lot to cover as they traverse this new region as they scour Inazuma for Electroculus. Players can learn more about the Statue of the Seven in Inazuma here.

Genshin Impact 2.0 update: Statue of the Seven details and more

[2.0 BETA] Statue of the Seven Levels



※ The final levels might not be obtainable in Patch 2.0

※ Inazuma Statues of Seven do not increase stamina, but offer more primogems and Traveler constellations instead.



※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/AKJqr1dLyn — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) July 17, 2021

The Statue of the Seven is a feature that Genshin Impact players are probably used to, as it is a way to encourage players to explore the vast world of Teyvat. Players will search all over the world for mysterious orbs that hold the power of the Element specific to that region. Once players locate them, they can turn them into the Statue of the Seven for great rewards. The system will return to Genshin Impact 2.0 as players hunt down Electroculi in Inazuma.

The Electroculus will likely function similarly to Oculi in Genshin Impact, as players will need to either locate them in hidden areas or complete puzzles to receive them. There are 181 Electroculus spread out all through the land of Inazuma and players will need to find and collect them for some great rewards from Inazuma's Statue of the Seven. Players can get Primogems, AR EXP, Electro Sigils and Shrine of Depths keys, making collecting these Electroculus very worth it.

Also read: Mistsplitter Reforged sword in Genshin Impact: Stats, suitable characters, passive skill, and more leaks

Electroculus leaks:

This image fom the 2.0 Genshin Impact Livestream contains 3 pieces of information:

- New Inazuma Glider, likely from Inazuma's Reputation Rewards

- Electroculus

- New Electro-themed Mechanisms#GenshinImpact #Genshin #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/Iag55I8pZN — Sylvo Sane (@SylvoSane) July 15, 2021

Genshin Impact players will be finding Electroculus all over Inazuma, and leaks have revealed that players will only be able to find a certain amount of Electroculus during Genshin Impact 2.0. It seems that based on the leaks, players will only be able to get enough to level their Statue of the Seven to just under level seven, and it is unknown whether players will be able to ascend their statue higher during this update.

With Inazuma's release coming soon, players will just need to get out and locate the Electroculi for themselves, as exploring this new region will definitely be worth it. Players will be able to find and unlock plenty of hidden Electroculus as they journey through Inazuma, making this just another fun feature of Genshin Impact 2.0.

Also read: Thundering Pulse in Genshin Impact 2.0: Stats, Suitable characters, Passive skill, and more leaks about the new 5-star bow

Genshin Impact 2.0 will bring a lot for players to do and collecting all the Electroculus featured in this update will be a useful task, especially for players who are hunting for the rewards.

Also read: New Genshin Impact 2.0 Inazuma artifacts: 'Emblem of Severed Fate' & 'Shimenawa's Reminiscence' bonus effects leaked

Edited by Gautham Balaji