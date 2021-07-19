10 most picked Genshin Impact characters for V1.6 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact players will undoubtedly be familiar with the Spiral Abyss, the challenging gauntlet that provides the most demanding content in Genshin Impact. They can challenge these trials to attempt to get Primogems and other rewards, and some gamers build and level their teams just to take on the Spiral Abyss.

This brutal gauntlet can bring a lot of fun for those looking for a challenge, and many users attempt to take down the Spiral Abyss at any chance.

Genshin Impact: 10 most picked characters for V1.6 Spiral Abyss

These stats come courtesy of Appsample, where players submit their chosen characters for the Spiral Abyss. They can head here to get an idea of what their fellow community members are attempting as they take on the challenge.

10) Diona

Diona is a useful support in the current Spiral Abyss (Image via TKHan1)

Diona can provide some powerful Cryo shields along with some fantastic healing, making this Cryo 4-star bow user a popular pick in the Spiral Abyss.

She can also deal a decent amount of damage to Abyss Lectors with her abilities, making her very useful against these formidable foes.

9) Jean

Jean is a great healer and can help defeat enemies quicker (Image via TKHan1)

Jean is a 5-star Anemo sword user who players often use in their party compositions as a healer.

With a powerful burst of healing on her Elemental Burst and great synergy with Bennett, Jean is a popular pick in the Abyss, especially on later floors, to help defeat Abyss Heralds and Lectors.

8) Kazuha

Kazuha is a newly added character, but he has already made his mark on Genshin Impact as he has ascended the ranks and solidly landed a spot on this list.

Kazuha is an excellent support and sub-DPS unit who can perform powerful swirls and bring up the overall damage of a team by a significant amount.

7) Xiao

Xiao is still the king of Anemo Main DPS in Genshin Impact (Image via Mikado)

Xiao is the most potent Anemo Main DPS in Genshin Impact and still delivers consistently powerful AOE DPS for a team, allowing for players to clear through enemies with ease.

Xiao has placed a little lower than usual due to his inability to deal with enemies like Abyss Heralds and Lectors, making him less useful than expected.

6) Xingqiu

Xingqiu is still a very popular support character in Spiral Abyss (Image via TKHan1)

As a character who provides great damage and off-field support, Xingqiu has never been missing from the top lists in Genshin Impact.

Players are sure to be familiar with his great Hydro application and synergies with many characters, landing Xingqiu the 6th spot on this list.

5) Hu Tao

Hu Tao remains one of the best DPS' in Genshin Impact, and her place as the 5th most chosen Spiral Abyss character in 1.6 cements that role for now.

Gamers can rely on this mighty 5-star Pyro spear Main DPS for this rotation of the Spiral Abyss, as Hu Tao's incredible strength remains dominant.

4) Bennett

Bennett is still one of the best supports in Genshin Impact, especially in the Spiral Abyss (Image via TKHan1)

Unsurprisingly, Bennett maintains his spot near the top as a Spiral Abyss pick for his incredible utility, healing, buffs, and damage.

Bennett is truly a jack of all trades, and Genshin Impact players can use him in any role. He also excels at taking down Abyss Lectors, making him an excellent choice for those tricky enemies.

3) Ganyu

Ganyu takes the top spot as the most chosen main DPS in Genshin Impact 1.6 Spiral Abyss, and for good reason. Her powerful Cryo charged shots could take down nearly any enemy that poses a threat in the Abyss, and this 5-star Cryo bow user can take down Abyss Heralds and Lectors without breaking a sweat.

Ganyu remains one of the strongest characters in all of Genshin Impact, and taking her into the Abyss is a no-brainer.

2) Venti

Venti is still the best crowd controller in Genshin Impact (Image via TKHan1)

Venti provides the most potent crowd control in Genshin Impact, and when the objective of the Spiral Abyss is to clear out enemies as fast as possible, it makes sense that he still holds such a high role in this challenging gauntlet.

Players will definitely want to bring Venti along with their party if they have the Anemo Archon on their side.

1) Zhongli

Zhongli has risen through the ranks post a rocky start following his release, and he has indeed left his mark on the Spiral Abyss. After his incredibly powerful buffs, an overwhelming majority of players have been taking Zhongli into the Abyss with them, as his powerful support abilities can't be ignored.

Any player with Zhongli should definitely bring him alongside their journey into the difficult Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact players are constantly formulating new strategies for the Spiral Abyss. With new challenges continually rising, they will need to make sure they stay on top of the strongest characters available for the Spiral Abyss.

