How many Primogems are needed to unlock Ayaka in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact 2.0 will release new characters for players to wish on and tons of other new features, including areas to explore and enemies to defeat.

Gamers will definitely be interested in the new characters, with Ayaka finally making her appearance as a playable character. They will also be able to wish for this 5-star Cryo sword character when Inazuma launches.

Players have looked forward to Ayaka's release since Genshin Impact's beta, making this a massive moment for players. They can learn how many Primogems they will need for Ayaka here.

Genshin Impact 2.0: How many Primogems for Ayaka

Today, we'd like to introduce to you the daughter of the Yashiro Commission's Kamisato Clan — #KamisatoAyaka



Known by all as the Princess, is a figure greatly admired by the people.



View Details Here:https://t.co/KtGrpplBJS#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/YLP0QM8gWj — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 15, 2021

Ayaka is a powerful 5-star Cryo sword character who will be making her debut in Genshin Impact 2.0 as the first banner of the patch. Users can wish for her once Inazuma releases, and she will be the featured 5-star character of the first banner.

As a 5-star, players will need to make sure they have plenty of Primogems to be able to wish for Ayaka and take advantage of Genshin Impact's pity system.

Genshin Impact's pity system exists as a way to make sure that players can get the characters they desire, as it provides them with a guarantee that they will receive a 5-star character after 90 wishes.

This comes out to about 14,400 Primogems, and that could take gamers quite a while to save up. Luckily, they have discovered a soft-pity system that takes effect at around 75-80 rolls, meaning lucky users could only need around 12,000 Primogems for Ayaka.

Either way, players should save up a reasonable sum of Primogems for the Frostflake Heron of Inazuma.

Also read: Thundering Pulse in Genshin Impact 2.0: Stats, Suitable characters, Passive skill, and more leaks about the new 5-star bow

Genshin Impact: 50/50 Pity

Players should also keep Genshin Impact's 50/50 Pity system in mind. It is a critical system to manage and one of the most important aspects if players want to get Ayaka.

It can help them guarantee that they get the 5-star characters they desire.

Also read: New Genshin Impact 2.0 Inazuma artifacts: 'Emblem of Severed Fate' & 'Shimenawa's Reminiscence' bonus effects leaked

[2.0 - Ayaka Character Page Animations]



Includes base animations, constellation image preview and talent preview character pose.



Streamable: https://t.co/FnuP0h8e93

Download: https://t.co/ZmrLAlBVx7 pic.twitter.com/LesBGq2qB3 — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) June 23, 2021

Whenever gamers get a featured 5-star character, their account will be placed into a 50/50 pity state. During this state, they have a 50% chance for their next 5-star to be the featured 5-star character or a 50% probability for it to be a standard banner 5-star character.

Those unlucky to get a standard banner character will need to save up their wishes and Primogems to try again for a 5-star character. Luckily their next 5-star will be guaranteed to be a featured character.

This means that to guarantee Ayaka from the upcoming banner without already having the guaranteed bonus, players will need 28,800 Primogems.

Genshin Impact 2.0 will bring tons of new content for players to take part in, and the release of Ayaka is one that users look forward to. They only have to wait a few more days to play Ayaka in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 update: Inazuma Statues of Seven rewards and Electroculus leaks

Edited by Ravi Iyer