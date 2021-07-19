Genshin Impact 2.0 brings Lost Riches event: Four Seelie companions, Primogems and more in rewards

Genshin Impact players may be familiar with the Lost Riches event that took place during the 1.2 update. This event will return for Genshin Impact 2.0 and will feature a brand new Seelie type to acquire. Therefore, players will have another chance to get a Seelie companion along with some great rewards. Those who missed out on the previous event can look forward to taking part in this one.

Genshin Impact 2.0: Lost Riches event to return

Version 2.0 Events Preview - Phase I



In addition to launching #Inazuma in Version 2.0, we've also lined up tons of exciting events for you. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ZDOqJiyVvq — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 19, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.0 will launch very soon, and players will witness many new events and challenges. The Lost Riches event will task players with locating hidden treasures across Inazuma's map while a Seelie accompanies them.

Both Theatre Mechanics and Lost Riches are coming back!



If you want to play with friends, Theatre Mechanics is coming soon!



If you missed Lost Riches and didn’t get a Seelie, or wanting to get another (if that’s possible, don’t depend on me) Lost Riches is coming too! pic.twitter.com/UE0zBatxb1 — Fish (@_keremin_) July 15, 2021

They will reunite with Ulman, the NPC who led the last event, and this reprisal will likely continue the story that started previously. Aside from selecting a new Seelie, the three original Seelies from the first event will also make a reappearance. Players can also select the new Mini Seelie: Viola, which is a unique shade of purple that fits with Inazuma's electro theme.

What can players get from the Lost Riches Event:

The Lost Riches event provides players with a large selection of rewards, from Primogems to a rare Seelie companion. Players can see the previous Seelie types here, and will be able to select the new Mini Seelie: Viola if they prefer its purple shade. Each Seelie is identical to the other, except in terms of their color.

interactive tweet!



what colour mini seelie are you gonna pick in the lost riches event? pic.twitter.com/rFit44KCOV — sarah (69/90) (@lyigoo) July 18, 2021

With several options to pick from, players will definitely want to give this choice some thought once the Lost Riches event returns for Genshin Impact 2.0. If the event features the same rewards as the previous one, it is likely that players can look forward to around 100 Primogems upon completing it, alongside some other rewards from the Event Shop.

Genshin Impact 2.0 is finally right around the corner, and players will be able to explore Inazuma at their leisure. They will also be able to have a new companion travel alongside them in the form of the Mini Seelie: Viola.

