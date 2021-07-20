Genshin Impact 2.0 update release time, countdown, and maintenance details revealed

Genshin Impact 2.0 is finally only a few hours away, and players have one more maintenance to wait through to enter Inazuma. Inazuma has long been awaited by the community, and with the release of Genshin Impact 2.0 just around the corner, players will definitely want to know when the update drops. Fortunately, players can read the update release time, see a countdown and view some of the maintenance details here.

Genshin Impact 2.0: Update release time, maintenance info and more

Dear Travelers,

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible #GenshinImpact experience, we will soon begin performing update maintenance.



〓Update Schedule〓

2021/07/21 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View details here:https://t.co/nhuO54g88w pic.twitter.com/2EZj44EA8Q — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 19, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.0 will have its maintenance in just a few hours, and after it is completed, players will finally be able to enter Inazuma. This update will begin at 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is expected to take 5 hours, though this is subject to change, as the patch may take longer or shorter to upload. Players can expect the update to finist around these times for each timezone, though it may vary:

Genshin Impact 2.0 release time in EST: 11 PM

Genshin Impact 2.0 release time in PST: 8 PM

Genshin Impact 2.0 release time in BST: 4 AM

Genshin Impact 2.0 release time in CST: 11 AM

Genshin Impact 2.0 release time in IST: 8:30 AM

Character Demo - " #KamisatoAyaka : Camellia in Winter Snow" | Genshin Impact



Although Ayaka has long since mastered the Kamisato Art Tachi Jutsu, she continues to persevere in her practice.https://t.co/bvWh9O2jaL#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 20, 2021

Inazuma has been a long time coming, and with only a few more hours to wait until the maintenance begins, players will definitely have a lot to look forward to once Genshin Impact 2.0 launches.

Genshin Impact 2.0 countdown and maintenance details:

Players can find a countdown to Genshin Impact 2.0 linked above as it counts down to the expected release date of Inazuma. This countdown will end 5 hours after the announced maintenance time, and players can use it as a reference for when the maintenance will end and Inazuma will launch.

5 hours... but okay ill take the free 300 primogems 🙏 https://t.co/vS94jIH3KF — ayaka will be mine (@notcooltho101_) July 19, 2021

Players will also be able to receive 300 Primogems for free during maintenance, totaling up to 60 Primogems for each hour the game is down. If the update takes longer than expected, players may be receiving even more. Players are guaranteed 300 Primogems regardless of whether the update goes up earlier than expected, which means players will be entering Inazuma with a couple extra wishes for the new banners.

Genshin Impact 2.0 is finally almost here and players will definitely not want to miss out on it when it arrives in only a few more hours.

