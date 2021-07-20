Genshin Impact Ayaka banner release date, 4-star characters, pity and soft-pity system

Genshin Impact version 2.0 update is coming in less than 12 hours and players are counting their Primogems and wishes for Ayaka's banner.

Kamisato Ayaka has been slowly building her fanbase since her appearance in Closed Beta Test 1 (CBT1). A few days ago, Genshin Impact revealed Ayaka in the first Character Event Wish banner, and the hype is overwhelming.

In a few hours, Ayaka's fans could finally spend all their Primogems on their favorite character.

Genshin Impact revealed Yanfei, Ningguang, and Chongyun as the boosted 4-star characters in Ayaka's Banner:

Event Wish "The Heron's Court" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Frostflake Heron" Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo)!



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



View Details Here:https://t.co/zt7YKiE0BL#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/XKKOrljGZd — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 19, 2021

Ayaka's banner will be released after the Genshin Impact 2.0 update on July 21, at 11:00 (UTC +8). The banner will be named "The Heron's Court" and include 4-star characters Yanfei (Pyro), Ningguang (Geo), and Chongyun (Cryo) till August 10, at 17:59 (UTC +8).

The Heron's Court banner will feature Kamisato Ayaka, who is both a 5-Star Sword wielder and Cryo Vision holder, alongside three boosted 4-star characters.

All promoted characters will have an increased drop rate in the time-limited banner during the Event Wish duration. Standard banner drop rates, on the other hand, will remain unchanged.

1) Yanfei

Yanfei in Genshin Impact (Image via Mihoyo)

Vision: Pyro

Weapon: Catalyst

Yanfei is an excellent Pyro damage dealer for a 4-star character in Genshin Impact. She has a high damage output, especially with Charged Attack. Her Normal Attacks are long-range and stacking a Scarlet Seal will make her Charged Attack stronger.

In addition, Yanfei's Elemental Skill and Burst have a short cooldown, making it easy for players to use.

2) Ningguang

Ningguang in Genshin Impact (Image via Tkhan1, DeviantArt)

Vision: Geo

Weapon: Catalyst

Ningguang is another great 4-star character that can be utilized as either the main damage dealer or support character. As the main DPS, Ningguang has a powerful auto-attack that complements her Elemental Skill and Burst.

While as a supporting character, Ningguang's Elemental Skill summons a huge shield in front of her, deflecting opponent attacks. Of course, the player's attack will still pass over the barrier, allowing them to fight from a safe distance.

3) Chongyun

Chongyun in Genshin Impact (Image via Tkhan1, DeviantArt)

Vision: Cryo

Weapon: Claymore

Chongyun is a solid Cryo main DPS or sub-DPS. While Chongyun is rarely used nowadays, he can be a fine addition for Ayaka's team to trigger Cryo Elemental Resonance.

With two Cryo characters in a party, they will prompt "Shattering Ice," making the party 40% less affected by Electro. In addition, the Elemental Resonance will increase the character's Crit Rate by 15% against enemies that are Frozen or affected by Cryo.

Pity and Soft-Pity System in Ayaka's Banner:

Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact (Image via TurN, Youtube)

Pity is a feature in most gacha games that lets players get particular characters or weapons after making a set number of wishes. The hard pity count in Ayaka's banner "The Heron's Court" in Genshin Impact is set at 90 wishes.

Once players reach 90 wishes, they are guaranteed to get a 5-star character. The banner has a 50% probability of giving the featured character.

If the 5-star character received via hard pity turns out to be a standard 5-star character (Jean, Qiqi, Diluc, Keqing, Mona), then the next 5-star character is guaranteed to be Ayaka.

On the other hand, soft pity is described as the possibility of getting a 5-star character slightly before the hard pity count. The soft pity count for the character banner is estimated to be in the 70 wishes to 75 wishes.

In simple words, after 75 wishes, the chances of obtaining a 5-star character begin to increase until they reach 100% on the 90 wishes.

To summarize, players will need a maximum of 180 wishes to unlock Ayaka. However, those who obtained a standard 5-star character (Jean, Qiqi, Diluc, Keqing, Mona) as their most recent 5-star acquisition from the previous character event banner will only need 90 wishes to unlock Ayaka.

