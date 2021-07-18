Genshin Impact announces 8 new Inazuma specialties: Wood, plants and other materials revealed

Genshin Impact version 2.0 will be available on July 21st, introducing a new region, Inazuma. A whole new puzzle and mechanism were made known by Genshin Impact a few days ago on their official forum, Hoyolab. Recently, the game further released valuable information regarding the new type of woods, plants and other material.

Genshin Impact believes that players will be charmed by Inazuma's distinctive landscape. Inazuma is, after all, home to a wide variety of creatures and plants with a wide range of histories and appearances.

Genshin Impact introduces 4 types of woods, new materials and more ahead of Inazuma update:

The #Inazuma Diaries Vol. 4 Never-Before-Seen Regional Specialties!



Hello, Travelers~

Let's take a look at Inazuma's natural landscape in this latest issue.



View Details Here:https://t.co/qjBern54Kp#GenshinImpact

Today, Genshin Impact released the fourth volume of the Inazuma Diaries, which discusses regional specialties in the Inazuma area, including a new variety of trees from which players may get wood for crafts.

Genshin Impact introduced four new types of wood, three new plants and one other material in the latest announcements.

Four types of wood in Genshin Impact 2.0

1) Yumemiru Wood

Yumemiru Wood in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

Players can obtain Yumemiru Wood by cutting down a Sakura Tree. Sakura Tree is located on Narukami Island.

2) Maple Wood

Maple Wood in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

Maple Wood is the wood that an Amur Maple tree can drop. Players are suggested to cut down the Amur Maple trees from Narukami Island.

3) Aralia Wood

Aralia Wood in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

The Inazuman Cedar tree will drop an Aralia Wood. Based on the name, Inazuman Cedar grows only in Inazuma. Players should visit Narukami Island to search for the tree.

4) Otogi Wood

Otogi Wood in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

Players can gain Otogi Wood by cutting down an Otogi Tree. Otogi Tree can be spotted on Yashiori Island.

Three types of plants in Genshin Impact 2.0

1) Naku Weed

Naku Weed in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

Even on windless days, "Naku Weed" is introduced as a plant that vibrates to the sound of thunder. The portions that resemble petals are extensions of the Naku Flower's leaves, which are designed to preserve the flower's delicate nature.

Genshin Impact has not provided any information on where to find the Naku Weed.

Naku Weed near a water pond in Genshin Impact (Image via Mihoyo)

2) Dendrobium

Dendrobium in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

Dendrobium is a colorful plant that poets have also dubbed the "Lycoris." It was believed to be extinct in the Inazuman archipelago until recently when it reappeared on the battlefields.

In the picture, Dendrobium can be seen located near the beach. With an eye-catching red color, Dendrobium can easily be spotted by players once near the plant.

3) Lavender Melon

Lavender Melon in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

The Lavender Melon has a vibrant hue. When cooked, the flesh has a distinctive texture. It may be used to make a variety of Inazuma-style meals.

Lavender Melon in the picture can be seen almost the same as Sunsettia but with a different color. Based on the Sunsettia tree, players should not have a problem recognizing a tree that has Lavender Melon.

Lavender Melon is said to be cookable for Inazuman meals. Based on leaks from Project Celestia, players can make four new dishes with Lavender Melon as the ingredient.

One new material in Genshin Impact 2.0

Onikabuto

Onikabuto in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

The "Onikabuto" is an unusual insect that lives in places with a lot of Electro energy. Its calm and inactive demeanor contrasts sharply with the ferocious, demonic face shown on its plated shell. Onikabuto beetles are often seen resting on trees, where they are easy to identify and capture.

