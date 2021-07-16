Genshin Impact 2.0 update: Pre-installation release date and time for PC and mobile revealed

Genshin Impact Version 2.0, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia," is confirmed to be released on July 21st. Due to that, Genshin Impact had recently announced the date for a pre-installation function.

The pre-installation is confirmed to be released in three days for PC and mobile platforms. The announcement was published on July 16th via in-game notifications and Genshin Impact's official Twitter page.

With the upcoming Genshin Impact version 2.0, players will be enjoying the new region of Inazuma, a new storyline, and three new playable characters: Kamisato Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu.

Genshin Impact 2.0 pre-installation date and time

To bring Travelers a better gaming experience, the developers will soon make a pre-installation function available on PC and mobile platforms.



According to the update notice from Genshin Impact, the pre-installation will be released two days before the version 2.0 update. Players can pre-install the update starting from July 19th, 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

It is important to note that after successfully pre-installing the version 2.0 update, players will still be unable to play the unreleased content. Players will continue to play Genshin Impact version 1.6 until the version 2.0 update is released for all platforms on July 21st. After that, the new version 2.0 will be playable without re-downloading the resource package files again.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 2.0 update:

There will be two platforms available for pre-installation: Mobile and PC.

For mobile platforms, players can follow the step-by-step guide below.

Mobile (Android & iOS)

Method 1

First method for mobile platform pre-installation (Image via Mihoyo)

Open Genshin Impact. Open the "Paimon Menu" by clicking the Paimon icon on the top left corner. Choose "Settings," then scroll down to "Other." Tap on the "Pre-Install Resource Package."

Method 2

Second method for mobile platform pre-installation (Image via Mihoyo)

Open Genshin Impact. Before entering the game, tap on the "Pre-Install Resource Package" at the bottom left corner.

Mobile players will need to download a small patch to enable the pre-installed files once the Genshin Impact 2.0 update is released.

PC

PC players' method of pre-installing Genshin Impact version 2.0 is more straightforward compared to mobile players. In addition, PC players can still play Genshin Impact while it is being pre-installed.

Players can use the following procedure to pre-install Genshin Impact version 2.0 on their PC.

PC platform pre-installation (Image via Mihoyo)

Open Genshin Impact Launcher. Update the Genshin Impact Launcher. Click the "Game Pre-Installation" after Genshin Impact Launcher had been updated.

Once the Genshin Impact version 2.0 update is available, players will need to open the launcher and select "Update" to install the game. After that, players do not have to download any additional game components.

If pre-installation is interrupted, players can reopen the launcher and click again on "Update." The game will continue to download from where the pre-installation progress got disrupted.

