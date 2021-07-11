Genshin Impact 2.0 Primogems guide: How to get 15000+ free Primogems in 2.0 update

The upcoming Genshin Impact 2.0 update will open up a new region with a lot of events in store for players. From the given opportunities, players can expect an abundant amount of Primogems from it. Primogem management is critical for F2P players, whether in version 2.0 upcoming banners or for future editions.

In Genshin Impact V2.0, there will be a lot of new Primogem sources to collect from. Players can refer to this guide to estimate how many Primogems they can obtain from Genshin Impact 2.0.

How to get 15000+ Primogens free in Genshin Impact 2.0 update

Below is an overview of all the Primogems sources in Genshin Impact 2.0:

Maintenance Compensation = 300 Primogems Issue Fix = 300 Primogems Daily Commissions & Battle Pass = 3320 / 8420 Primogems Stardust Exchange = 3200 Primogems Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems Character Test Run = 40 Primogems New Story Quests & Hidden Achievements = 420 Primogems Thunder Sojourn Event = 420 Primogems Phantom Flow Event = 420 Primogems Theater Mechanicus: Stage of Wonders Event = 420 Primogems Lost Riches Event = 300 Primogems HoYoLab Check-In Rewards = 80 Primogems 2.0 Livestream Redeem Codes = 300 Primogems New Map: Inazuma = 1000 Primogems Level up rewards from Statue of The Seven = 540 Primogems Sacred Sakura's Favor = 1920 Primogems New Achievements = 230 Primogems

1. Maintenance Compensation

Five hours of update maintenance will reward 300 Primogems to the players.

2. Issue fix

Maintenance Compensation and Issue Fix in Genshin Impact 1.6

Along with maintenance compensation, players can also anticipate another 300 Primogems from various bug fixes.

3. Daily Commissions & Battle Pass

Daily Commission in Genshin Impact

Battle Pass in Genshin Impact

Blessing of the Welkin Moon in Genshin Impact

F2P (Free to play) players who complete all daily commissions are ensured to get a total of 3320 Primogems from 6 weeks of daily commissions. They also get 5 Acquaint Fate (equivalent to 800 Primogems) from the free Battle Pass.

P2P (Pay to play) players will secure a total of 8420 Primogems from 6 weeks of daily commissions and 90 Primogems from daily gift Blessing of the Welkin Moon. Additionally, they will get 9 Fates and 680 Primogems from Battle Pass Gnostic Hymn.

Please take note that Genesis Crystal obtained by purchasing the Welkin Moon is not included.

4. Stardust Exchange

Stardust Exchange in Genshin Impact

Using the Stardust Exchange Shop each month rewards players with simple wishes for a total of 3200 Primogems, if both July and August's shops are purchased.

Players can buy up to 5 Intertwined Fate and 5 Acquaint Fate in one month, a total of 3200 Primogems combined from both July and August. By purchasing Primogems using Stardust, players can save a lot of money and receive some rapid wishes.

5. Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact

Assuming players can clear 12-3 with 36 stars every time, the three rotations of the Abyss will provide 1800 Primogems.

6. Character Test Run

Kamisato Ayaka and Yoimiya banner in Genshin Impact 2.0

Kamisato Ayaka and Yoimiya test run will each reward 20 Primogems, gaining a total of 40 free Primogems.

7. New Story Quests & Hidden Achievements

Aside from the test run, Kamisato Ayaka and Yoimiya will also come with their own story quest. Players can get 60 Primogems from each quest. Players will receive 120 Primogems after completing both story quests.

Completing Story Quests contributes to completing the hidden achievements. Also, considering that Inazuma is a new map, there may be at least 40 new hidden achievements across Inazuma. Players might be able to collect 300 Primogems if they take advantage of both of these possibilities.

8. Thunder Sojourn Event

Thunder Sojourn Event in Genshin Impact

For this event, the amount of Primogem rewards is not shown in the livestream. However, based on the flow of event rewards in V1.6, all events are given 420 Primogems. So the players have a high possibility to gain 420 Primogems from the Thunder Sojourn Event.

9. Phantom Flow Event

Phantom Flow Event in Genshin Impact

The preview shoes 7 stages for this event and each of them will grant 60 Primogems. The total reward from this event may reach up to 420 Primogems.

10. Theater Mechanicus: Stage of Wonders Event

Theater Mechanicus: Stage of Wonder in Genshin Impact

The Theater Mechanicus Event is a tower defense event that started at V1.3, and it seems they brought back the event for V2.0.

Based on the preview of the livestream, players can see the Primogems icon at the bottom bar. This proves that the event does provide Primogems as rewards unlike the Theater Mechanicus event in V1.3. Players can assume that they may get another 420 Primogems from this event.

11. Lost Riches Event

Lost Riches Event in Genshin Impact

The Lost Riches Event is yet another event from the previous version. Regarding the rewards, based on the previous Lost Riches event, players may get at least 300 Primogems.

Previous Lost Riches Event in Genshin Impact

12. HoYoLab Check-In Rewards

Hoyolab Check-in rewards

Within 42 days of Genshin Impact 2.0, players will be able to obtain 20 Primogems from the HoYoLab Check-in four times. The total number of Primogems players can get from this is 80 Primogems.

13. 2.0 Livestream Redeem Codes

Genshin Impact 2.0 redeem code (Image via Mihoyo) Inazuma (2) in Genshin Impact (Image via Mihoyo)

For each Genshin Impact new version overview livestream, players will be granted 3 redeem codes from Mihoyo that will provide 100 Primogems each. With these codes, players can redeem a total of 300 Primogems.

14. New Map: Inazuma

Inazuma in Genshin Impact (Image via Mihoyo)

With the addition of the new map Inazuma, there are bound to be new chests, challenges, shrines, and puzzles to be solved by every player.

Aside from that, unlocking Teleport Waypoint, Statue of the Seven and Domains also provides Primogems.

Assuming altogether, players may be able to collect up to 1000 or more Primogems.

15. Level up rewards from Statue of The Seven

Statue of Electro Archon in Inazuma (Image via Mihoyo)

It is worth noting that unlocking Statue of the Seven and leveling them up is different. Each Statue of the Seven has 10 levels. When players unlock a statue, it will start at level 1. For each level, players may gain 60 Primogems. The total number of Primogems players might gain after the statue reaches level 10 is 540 Primogems.

16. Sacred Sakura's Favor

Sacred Sakura in Inazuma (Image via Mihoyo)

Sacred Sakura's Favor is akin to the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine, Mondstadt.

According to leaks from Project Celestia, the Sacred Sakura's Favor has 50 levels. However, for the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.0, players may bring the Sacred Sakura tree up to level 20. Based on leaks from Genshin Report, Mihoyo might release 3 islands of Inazuma only in Genshin Impact V2.0, rather than the rumored 6 islands.

Inazuma in Version 2.0 will include 3 islands. This is half of the planned total. The remaining islands will be introduced throughout 2021 and early 2022 patches



The remaining level of the Sacred Sakura's Favor is on hold until further notice, because the remaining Electro Sigil needed to upgrade the Sacred Sakura might be located at the rumored final 3 islands.

In total, players may collect up to 12 Fates from the tree, equal to 1920 Primogems.

17. New Achievements

New Achievements for Inazuma

Each region may have its own set of achievements. Based on Mondstadt and Liyue's achievement set, Inazuma may be able to rack up to 230 Primogems after players complete all the task. It is worth noting that the hidden achievements in Inazuma are different from Inazuma's own set of achievements. The hidden achievements are included in the 'Wonders of the World' achievement set.

For F2P players, Genshin Impact V2.0 can provide around 15010 free Primogems by completing everything on the list as Genshin Impact V2.0 progresses.

While for P2P players, by adding Primogems from daily gifts and Battle Pass Gnostic Hymn, they may be able to collect up to 20110 Primogems.

Take note that the amount of free Primogems for Genshin Impact version 2.0 is bigger than the previous version because of the new map Inazuma. A myriad of new chests, puzzles, achievements, Sacred Sakura tree, and Statue of the Seven will be implemented in version 2.0. This gives the players an abundance of opportunities to farm Primogems in the new region.

