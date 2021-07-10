Genshin Impact VA: LilyPichu to voice Sayu, the new 4-star character in Inazuma update

A total of three new characters have been revealed to be in the wish banner for the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.0 update. Sayu, a new 4-star ninja character, is confirmed to be in the second half of the wish banner featured alongside another character, 5-star Yoimiya.
Sayu in Genshin Impact 2:0: All That's Revealed
Sayu's Background
Although there are lots of lethal samurai in Inazuma, Sayu is the region's resident ninja from the Shiyuumatsu-Ban that specializes in a rare variety of mystical ninjutsu. Sayu may appear small and insignificant, yet she is renowned for her remarkable stealth and mastery of the Anemo element.
While being a talented ninja, Sayu is really concerned about something. Players may notice from her appearance that she is very small. All of Sayu's peers have gotten taller.
Because of that, whether it's because she believes it or because someone told her, sleeping makes her grow taller. So when she isn't busy sweeping her enemies off their feet, she'll find any excuse to hide and nap whenever she has the chance. She started sleeping all the time and always appeared exhausted, as if she couldn't get enough sleep.
Sayu's Weapon, Vision & Skillset
Sayu is a 4-star character who wields a Claymore and possesses an Anemo vision.
One of her major moves; the Elemental Skill, Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash, entails rolling into a wind wheel and inflicting damage on everyone who crosses her path. She can absorb elemental damage and fling it back at her enemies while rolling around. When she's finished, she ends the action with a huge kick.
For her Elemental Burst, Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry, Sayu may also summon assistance from Muji-Muji Daruma, that deals Anemo damage to opponents while healing her teammates, allowing her to easily fulfill damage or healer roles in players' party.
Sayu's EN Voice Actress
Even though Sayu is a 4-star character, her voice actress has managed to hype up the little ninja even more.
For English voice actress, Sayu will be voiced by Lily Ki, better known by her online alias Lilypichu. She is an American internet celebrity, musician and voice actress altogether. Aside from that, she is also a Twitch streamer and a member of OfflineTV, an online social entertainment group of content creators based in Los Angeles, California.
Her Twitch and YouTube followers are really excited about her involvement in Genshin Impact as she has streamed Genshin Impact in the past year. Lily has 2.2M followers on Twitch and another 2.8M followers on Youtube. She also has various experience in voice acting with her past role as Muni Ohnaruto from D4DJ First Mix and Eleven from Eternal Return: Black Survival.
Sayu's JP Voice Actress
Sayu's Japanese voice actress also does not disappoint, as she is voiced by Aya Suzaki. Aya can be considered a veteran in her field as a voice actress with 11 years of experience. She is widely known for voicing Mako in Kill la Kill.
Aya is affiliated with I'm Enterprise, a voice talent management firm in Japan. Not only is she good in voice acting, she also has experience as a narrator in Drama CD and singer in the opening and ending themes to the anime Tamako Market under her character name Tamako Kitashirakawa.
