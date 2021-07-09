Where to watch Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream: Links, stream countdown & more

The countdown for the Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream has begun, and fans can watch the event live on Twitch once it has started and replay the recording on YouTube after it is released a few hours later.

Although the Genshin Impact version 2.0 won't be released for another week, a sneak peek at what miHoYo has been up to behind the scenes will be available soon.

What time does the Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream start?

The Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream is due to be broadcast today on the game's official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on Friday, July 9th. It will be the first Genshin Impact live stream to run on Twitch and the first one to simultaneously air in both English and simplified Chinese.

Readers must take note that EST Timezone = UTC-4.

Players can also check the countdown here to have a better proper oversight of the time.

Dear Travelers,



The Genshin Impact Preview will premiere on the official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th >>> https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6



The official YouTube channel will release the recording on July 9 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4) >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbfGCp#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/OKPIAhRlXm — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 6, 2021

Where to watch The Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream

Players can either watch the live stream on miHoYo's new official Twitch channel or wait for it to be released on the Genshin Impact official YouTube channel four hours after the live stream on Twitch.

Previous live streams lasted for 40-50 minutes and 1 hour at the maximum. It may confirm the character banners of Ayaka and Yoimiya with a four-star Sayu, as well as giving players a first look at Inazuma.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream

The Genshin Impact version 2.0 update will be discussed in detail throughout the broadcast. It will most likely include Ayaka, Sayu, and Yoimiya, who may have been confirmed as the 2.0 update characters.

There will undoubtedly be more information on the Inazuma region and the events that will take place in 2.0.

New characters

Not including Kaedehara Kazuha, Genshin Impact revealed three new characters on Twitter in early June: Yoimiya, Kamisato Ayaka & Sayu.

While miHoYo never explicitly stated that they would be playable in-game, they did mention their visions and constellation names, making it highly possible for them to be playable characters.

Fireworks are the highlight of the festival, and Yoimiya is Inazuma's best pyrotechnician. Every display she planned turns out fabulously. —Kamisato Ayaka



◆ Yoimiya ‧ Frolicking Flames

◆ Owner of Naganohara Fireworks

◆ Pyro

◆ Carassius Auratus#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/s2Tmi02dIl — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

"Miss Ayaka will personally take care of the most troublesome matters." —An ordinary businessman from Hanamizaka



◆ Kamisato Ayaka ‧ Frostflake Heron

◆ Daughter of the Yashiro Commission's Kamisato Clan

◆ Cryo

◆ Grus Nivis#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/zhxEAGvl5y — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

Are you in a hurry to find Sayu? She is usually hiding in the trees in the afternoons. I have my own ways of finding her, so let me know if you need help. —Kamisato Ayato



◆ Sayu ‧ Mujina Ninja

◆ Shiyuumatsu-Ban's Resident Ninja

◆ Anemo

◆ Nyctereutes Minor#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NW9uTDZlNq — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

Electro Traveler

Inazuma will provide a new Electro battle style for Genshin Impact's main character, the Traveler. Players have long suspected a new move set alongside the new Electro region because Geo and Anemo Travelers have unique kits.

Disclaimer: Electro Traveler's participation in Genshin Impact has not yet been confirmed. By the time they reach the end of their journey, any aspect of Electro Traveler's gameplay could have changed.

With the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream, gamers will get to know whether the playable Electro Traveler will be released in the next version or not.

Edited by Ravi Iyer