Genshin Impact wish simulator for Kazuha banner: Test gacha luck with unlimited wishes

Genshin Impact recently released the character Kaedehara Kazuha, and players can now use special tools to replicate summons on his banner.

Players can replicate the Genshin Impact gacha by using wish simulators. With these tools, players can test their luck and see how many wishes it might take to get Kazuha.

Genshin Impact wish simulators are separate from the actual game, so players can use them at no cost.

Also read: Best F2P build for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

How to use the Genshin Impact wish simulator for Kazuha’s banner

Genshin Impact wish simulator for Kazuha's banner (image via Uzair Ashraf)

There are many Genshin Impact wish simulators online, but Uzair Ashraf’s tool is the most recommended one. This wish simulator has the same rates as the real gacha system, and it also replicates the Genshin Impact user interface.

Uzair Ashraf’s tool also updates whenever event banners rotate, which means players can simulate summons on Kazuha's banner for the remainder of version 1.6.

Note: All instructions in this article reference Uzair Ashraf’s wish simulator.

Players can follow these steps to use the Genshin Impact wish simulator:

Open the wish simulator website. Select Kazuha’s banner at the top of the screen. Begin simulating wishes. Check the wish results in “Inventory.”

Results of a 10-pull from Kazuha's banner in the Genshin Impact wish simulator (image via Uzair Ashraf)

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 special program: When and where to watch the Inazuma announcement livestream

How to simulate summons using the Genshin Impact wish simulator

Like in the real Genshin Impact game, players can make one summon at a time (or even ten at a time) with the wish simulator. They can then simulate summons with either of the two “Wish” buttons at the bottom of the page.

Although the simulator factors in pity, one cannot view one's current pity and banner history in the tool. However, as players continue simulating wishes, the interface will show how many wishes have gone into each banner.

Genshin Impact wish simulator showing 140 pulls on Kazuha's banner (image via Uzair Ashraf)

How to check Genshin Impact wish simulator results

To see the full results of their simulated wishes, Genshin Impact players should click on the Inventory tab of the wish simulator. They can filter the results based on rarity. They can also filter out weapons and characters.

Genshin Impact wish simulator results (image via Uzair Ashraf)

Ashraf's wish simulator also shows the dollar equivalent of the Primogems that would've been needed to make the wishes.

Anyone considering opening their wallet for Kazuha's banner can first use this tool to test their luck. Of course, players can get much luckier (or less lucky) in the actual Genshin Impact game.

Also read: Where to get Kazuha's ascension materials in Genshin Impact?

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh