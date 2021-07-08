Genshin Impact 2.0 special program: When and where to watch the Inazuma announcement livestream

Genshin Impact has announced a special livestream to showcase new additions coming to version 2.0.

A livestream like this airs whenever a new version update is inbound, usually a few weeks away. In these streams, an animated commentary team shows glimpses into future content, including new events, characters, and more. This stream in particular, based on numerous hints, may reveal details about the upcoming Inazuma region.

How to watch the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream

Players can watch the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream on Genshin Impact’s official Twitch channel. It will air at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9.

For those who can’t watch the stream while it’s live, there will be a way to watch it after it airs. The full livestream will be uploaded to Genshin Impact's YouTube channel later that day at 12:00 PM (UTC-4).

Dear Travelers,



The Genshin Impact Preview will premiere on the official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th



The official YouTube channel will release the recording on July 9 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4)

Players should watch the 2.0 livestream to learn about new characters and weapons, upcoming events, and most importantly, details about Inazuma.

Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream announcement hints at Inazuma

As many players have noticed, Genshin Impact’s livestream announcement on Twitter features an image of Baal’s statue. Baal is the current Electro Archon who acts as the direct ruler of Inazuma.

Because of this image, it’s likely that Genshin Impact will introduce at least parts of Inazuma in version 2.0.

Baal statue my beloved pic.twitter.com/3MK2KwPr7f — ole (@jadealatus) July 6, 2021

the statue speaks for itself Inazuma pic.twitter.com/jnfOct3s6n — Melg Stone (@Melg_Stone) July 6, 2021

Owing to the latest archon quest “Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves”, many players were already clued into Inazuma’s arrival prior to this announcement. In this quest, the Traveler’s path to Inazuma becomes more clear.

Inazuma’s borders are closed, but with the help of Beidou and Kazuha, the Traveler plans to land in Inazuma secretly. Kazuha mentions that the journey will be perilous with strong winds and rain.

Kazuha warns the Traveler of the perils in the journey to Inazuma (image via LyurGG)

With in-game foreshadows and the posted image of Baal’s statue, it’s almost confirmed that Inazuma would be introduced in Genshin Impact 2.0.

In the special livestream, viewers may learn more about Inazuma. It’s possible that Genshin Impact will show off different areas in the nation as they did briefly in the 1.6 livestream.

Inazuma area shown in the 1.6 special livestream (image via Genshin Impact YouTube)

With the addition of Inazuma, the next update to Genshin Impact should be a big one, to say the least. Players have been expecting Inazuma for months, and hopefully, this livestream will make clear when the nation will be released.

Edited by Ashish Yadav