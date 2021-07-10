Genshin Impact Thoma: Voice actors, background, renders, and more V2.0 details revealed

The most recent live stream from Genshin Impact offered a lot of information about the game's latest update, Genshin Impact 2.0. The update will transport players to Inazuma, the realm of Electro, and introduce a slew of new characters to the Genshin Impact cast.

The character, referred to as Tohma, or perhaps Touma by some, is now confirmed to be named as Thoma, after his first appearance on the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream.

A few details about him were revealed a while back, although they were sparse at the time. While not much has been revealed in the new trailer, it is worth noting that new information on his voice actor and other small information has appeared.

Thoma in Genshin Impact 2.0: All That's Revealed

Thoma has finally been officially revealed in Genshin Impact 2.0. He is mentioned as a one-of-a-kind individual. He has blond hair, which sets him apart from the rest of the Inazuma cast. His identity is shrouded in mystery.

He will play a part in the Inazuma storyline, as demonstrated by his brief appearance, but when he will be playable in Genshin Impact is unknown. Aside from that, he is the Kamisato Clan's chief retainer and has some ties to the Kamisato siblings, Kamisato Ayaka and Kamisato Ayato.

Thoma JP Voice Actor:

Tohma's Japanese VA has been confirmed as Masakazu Morita



You might know him from Bleach as the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki or one of many other famous roles.



You can find them all below



Image by @deviltakoyaki #原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/NgO2qpM4ep — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 9, 2021

One of the most important aspects of a Genshin Impact character is their voice, and players have been eager to discover more about these brand new characters' voices, which they can now do.

Masakazu Morita, a prominent voice actor that many players may recognize as Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach, has been confirmed as Thoma's Japanese dub voice. This voice actor has played a variety of roles, and players will be interested to hear what he has to say about Thoma.

Meanwhile, it is unknown who will present as Thoma's English, Chinese, or Korean voice acting in Genshin Impact.

Thoma's Render & Star Ranking:

❤️❤️❤️Thank you all for the 200k! ❤️❤️❤️



Have a little Tohma/Toma/Touma render, this is a render of what he would look like in the character screen.



*This is not a 1.6/1.7 leak but I'm pretty sure I'll see it in clickbait thumbnails*#GenshinImpact #原神 #Tohma pic.twitter.com/2orr3AQSvz — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) May 27, 2021

As of now, there is only one static image to show the render animation for Thoma. It's an old tweet, indicating how long Thoma has been leaked in the Genshin Impact community.

Thoma's Weapon:

[2.0 Render] Characters of Inazuma -

We couldn't fit Sayu and Ayaka on here, sorry 😆



We do not know if "Kokomi" has replaced "Mimi" or if she is a brand new character.



All of these are subject to change. #ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/UVMqvMswtl — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 7, 2021

Featuring another render animation for Thoma, he is presently categorized an a Pyro Polearm user. It's worth noting that weapon types are subject to change throughout the test.

Although his star rating is unknown, he is rumored to be a 4-star character. After all, no two five-star characters have the same vision or weapon option right now. Thoma is unlikely to be a five-star character because Hu Tao is already a five-star Pyro polearm user.

Thoma may operate similarly to Xiangling with Pyro vision and the spear type weapon, albeit he may be a more offensive spear user. Prior to Thoma, there were two Pyro spear users in the game: Xiangling and Hu Tao.

