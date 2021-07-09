Genshin Impact 2.0 brings cross-save support between PlayStation, Mobile, and PC

Genshin Impact is finally bringing cross-save support between PlayStation Network and miHoYo accounts.

For a long time, travelers playing on PlayStation have been asking for cross-save support. MiHoYo has heard calls from fans and is introducing cross-save with its upcoming massive 2.0 update.

The cross-save function between account for #PlayStation and #miHoYo Account is coming to you in Version 2.0.



Today, MiHoYo announced the cross-save support on their official Twitter page and HoYolab forum. This means players can now play on their accounts across mobile, PC, and now PlayStation as well.

Genshin Impact 2.0 update, titled "The Immovable God And The Eternal Euthymia," is expected to be released around 21st July. This update was announced on Genshin Impact's first official stream on Twitch. Along with the beautiful Japanese themed region of Inazuma, the 2.0 update will add the much-awaited cross-save support between mobile/PC and PlayStation.

Since its release last year, popular free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact has allowed cross-save between mobile devices and PCs. By creating a HoYolab account, players can access their accounts on both mobile and PC. Sadly, progression sharing between PlayStation and other devices wasn't available.

Cross-save between mobile, PC, and PlayStation will be introduced in version 2.0



To enhance the player experience, MiHoYo announced cross-save support for the PlayStation Network. The news wasn't a surprise to some players, as leakers had already revealed information about the upcoming PSN progression sharing feature.

Players can now connect the HoYolab accounts with their PlayStation Network account to enjoy Genshin Impact on mobile, PC, and PlayStation.

After cross-save support, players won't have to rely on their PlayStations to play Genshin Impact. They can play it on their computers or when they are outside with friends for some co-op action.

Some Important points to note about Genshin Impact cross-save support for PS4 and PS5

Cross-save funtion coming between PSN and miHoYo accounts

The cross-save support system isn't as simple as it may sound. There is a lot of background info players need to know about the shared progress between PSN and MiHoYo accounts.

Players will have to meet certain conditions and fulfill requirements for successful linking of miHoYo and PSN accounts. The email account used for PlayStation Network must not be a registered miHoYo account. Otherwise, players won't be able to link their accounts.

Players cannot share their progress across two accounts in different regions. PSN and miHoYo accounts can only be synchronized if they are on the same server. Another thing to note is that unlinking of accounts is not yet supported.

The cross-save feature also affects genesis crystals available in an account. Genesis Crystals purchased on Mobile/PC cannot be used on PlayStation. Similarly, genesis crystals bought on PlayStation cannot be used on mobile/PC. Players will have to convert them into primogems first.

Mobile or PC players logging in for the first time on PlayStation will be gifted with two exclusive rewards: Sword of Descension and Wings of Descension. Sadly, their effects can only be used when the player is playing on a PlayStation.

