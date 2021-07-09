Latest Genshin Impact redeem codes from 2.0 live stream

In today's Genshin Impact version 2.0 live stream, three new redeem codes were disclosed, providing a total of 300 Primogems.

Primogems are a precious Genshin Impact in-game currency. They can be obtained through opening chests, performing commissions, and finishing quests, among other methods.

Primogems are the most expensive currency in Genshin Impact, and they generally cost real money to obtain. Therefore, receiving them for free might be a godsend for a F2P player.

miHoYo issued three new redemption codes during the 2.0 live stream, which users can redeem for free Primogems and other prizes.

Latest Genshin Impact redeem codes released in version 2.0 live stream

1st Redeem Code by miHoYo

2nd Redeem Code by miHoYo

3rd Redeem Code by miHoYo

During the Genshin Impact 2.0 update preview live stream today, the developers provided three new redeemable codes. These codes are worth 300 Primogems and can be redeemed by any Genshin Impact player, regardless of platform or server preference.

The three new Genshin Impact redeem codes from the 2.0 live stream are:

AS6BQKLY9GLD GBNA9J5H9Y4H LS6T4L9ZZ7TH

Steps to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Some players may be unaware of how to redeem these codes. There are two methods to do so.

First method: Redeem the Genshin Impact codes in-game

Players can follow this step-by-step guide:

They should launch Genshin Impact on PC, mobile, or other selected platforms. After the game starts, users must click on the "Paimon Menu" icon at the top left corner of the screen. They need to navigate the menu into Settings > Account > Redeem Codes. Gamers may enter or paste all the codes provided one by one in the redemption prompt. After entering the code, they have to click the "Exchange" button to redeem the rewards.

Genshin Impact codes redeemed successfully

Players can collect the 300 Primogems after successful redemption by checking their in-game mail. When they choose "Collect all," all free Primogems will be promptly added to their inventory.

Second method: Redeem the Genshin Impact codes from the official website

The steps are:

Users can go to Redeem Code - Genshin Impact. They may log in with their miHoYo accounts. Players should select the correct server and nickname. They need to enter the redemption codes in the redemption prompts given. Gamers must click on the redeem button, and a "Redeem Successfully" popup will appear.

Finally, they have to collect the rewards from the in-game mailbox.

