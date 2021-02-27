Genshin Impact's Theater Mechanicus event: Claim these rewards before the event ends

Genshin Impact's co-op tower defense challenge "Theater Mehanicus" is ending on February 28th at 3:59 AM (local time). The event offers some rare and valuable rewards such as Crown of Insight and talent level-up materials that players must not miss at any cost.

Theater mechanicus event and its rewards in Genshin Impact

Ruijin from Liyue Harbor has invented a new tabletop game known as "Theater Mechanicus." Taking advantage of the Lantern Rite period, she would like to get more feedback from players...



View details here >>>https://t.co/zO6E29CTMN#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/BcBKo8yk6f — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 9, 2021

The Theater Mechanicus event is a part of the Lantern Rite Festival, where players can play a Tower Defense minigame, consisting of seven stages and eight difficulty levels.

Upon completing each challenge, players can earn Veneficus Sigils, a limited-time currency, to redeem exclusive rewards. The Veneficus Sigils can be exchanged in Xiao Market stage 1, stage 2, and stage 3 to redeem character upgrade resources, Crown of insight, elemental fragments, and more.

With less than 12 hours left for the event to end, players can still redeem the most valuable and limited-time items before the event disappears.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: Rosaria's Elemental skill, burst, and gameplay video leaked

Theater Mechanicus rewards that must be redeemed from the Xiao Market in Genshin Impact

Xiao Market Stage 1 rewards

The first stage of Xiao Market in Genshin Impact offers items with mediocre rarity. The rewards include elemental fragments that are usually obtained from elite bosses: Hero's Wits and Mora.

Advertisement

Players with fewer Veneficus Sigils can skip these rewards to use them on the more important stages.

Xiao Market Stage 2 rewards

The second stage of Xiao Market in Genshin Impact offers the rarest talent level-up material in the game called "Crown of Insight." This should be the top priority among all the redeemable items in the market.

The material can only be obtained via limited-time event shops and can be used on every character to upgrade a talent to level 10. Hero's Wits, Mora, and Mystic enhancement ores are some of the less essential materials if players are short on Veneficus Sigils.

Xiao Market Stage 3 rewards

Advertisement

The third and the last stage of Xiao Market in Genshin Impact offers items worth over 100 original resins. The rewards include talent level-up materials of Guides and Philosophies.

This stage also offers a limited-time name card based on the Lantern Rite Festival theme. These items should be the second priority after Crown of Insight.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact fans are unhappy with the uneven distribution of 1 billion Primogems from the "Wish Upon a Lantern" event