Yae Miko in Genshin Impact: Voice actors, leaked renders, and all you need to know

Yae Miko has a good amount of information leaked and officially revealed about her in Genshin Impact.

Info like her voice actors and renders is available for Genshin Impact players to indulge in, although it should be stated that her status as a playable character is rather limited in information.

Announcements about Yae Miko's status as a playable character will likely come out after Ayaka or Yoimiya's banner is released.

Of course, any discussion about Yae Miko often involves miHoYo's other project, Honkai Impact 3rd. Genshin Impact's Yae Miko greatly resembles Yae Sakura of that game in both appearance and role.

There are notable differences in their design, but it is an interesting aspect worth discussing.

Yae Miko: All you need to know in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko briefly showed up on the special Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream, but she was also a character that has been leaked a while ago. In the trailer above, she is seen leaving a shrine believing that she was correct in assuming "fresh life" (the Traveler and his companions) would be arriving at Inazuma.

As far as leaks go, she has been leaked as an Electro Catalyst user, but nothing is known about her Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, etc. in that regard.

Yae Miko's voice actor: SAKURA Ayane

Update! Her name is Yae Miko in Genshin! Here's the new graphic! From @deviltakoyaki pic.twitter.com/vwtjN9Cg3e — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 9, 2021

The similarities between Yae Sakura and Yae Miko continue, as both the Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact characters share the same voice actress. SAKURA Ayane is quite a notable name, having voiced popular characters like My Hero Academia's Uraraka, Secre Swallowtail in Black Clover, and many more seen in the above tweet.

SAKURA Ayane even won an award for Best Supporting Actress at the 12th Seiyu Awards and has done more than just standard voice acting. It isn't currently known who the English voice actress will be, although players can hear her voice in the livestream when she shows up.

Leaked render

Yae Miko's render can be seen in the Tweet above, with the interesting side note that she will be an Electro Catalyst. As previously mentioned, it isn't yet known when she will be a playable character.

Yae Miko shares some similarities with Honkai Impact 3rd's Yae Sakura, which has led several people to believe that they're one and the same. She's the chief priestess of the Grand Narukami Shrine, and her clothing reflects that.

Coincidentally enough, Yae Sakura is also a shrine priestess in Honkai Impact 3rd. Yae Miko's design in Genshin Impact is elegant yet stylish in a way that hasn't been represented yet in the game.

Ayaka's voice line about Yae Miko

The unreleased Ayaka does have a voice line about Yae Miko (Image via Genshin Impact)

There is a little more information that players can get from Yae Miko's character based on some characters' voice lines. Ayaka has the following to say in Genshin Impact about Yae Miko's events in Inazuma:

"I'm not even sure exactly what Yae's role is myself, but one would assume she is a high Mishaguji. I greatly enjoy working with her. Organizing festival affairs generally takes a lot of effort and doesn't generate much income, but Yae's events always come off both elegant and profitable."

Of course, Yae Miko will have a prominent role in the upcoming Inazuma storyline, so Genshin Impact players won't have to wait too long to find out more about her character.

