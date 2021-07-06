Genshin Impact 1.7/2.0 Livestream date and time revealed

Genshin Impact just announced the Livestream event to reveal the next update.

Genshin Impact is almost done with the 1.6 version and is all set to release the next update. The next update will presumably reveal the next nation in Teyvat. Some speculations reveal the next version will be directly termed 2.0 instead of following the traditional counting style.

With the new nation, players can also expect new characters to be revealed in the Livestream event. The event will be premiered on July 9th on various official handles of Genshin Impact.

When and where to watch the 1.7/2.0 Livestream event of Genshin Impact

Unlike previous Livestream events, the next one will be streamed exclusively on Twitch. Genshin Impact released the information about the same on all its social media handles.

The event will premiere on the official Twitch channel on July 9th at 8:00 AM (UTC-4). The recording of the event will be released later on the official Youtube channel at 12:00 PM on July 9th.

The Genshin Impact Preview will premiere on the official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th



The official YouTube channel will release the recording on July 9 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4)

What to expect from the special program Livestream and upcoming Genshin impact update?

The next update will presumably reveal the Electro nation, Inazuma. Inazuma is one of the seven nations in Genshin Impact. It is supposedly under lockdown and isolated by the Electro Archon, Baal.

With the event, players may get to witness the new area along with characters from Inazuma. To date, Kaedehara Kazuha is the only playable character from Inazuma.

Inazuma City (Image via Genshin Impact miHoYo)

In the story quest, Kazuha reveals the hardships of being a vision holder in Inazuma. The Electro Archon aims to attain eternity by seizing all the visions. She has deployed a Vision Hunt Decree to carry out the work. Kazuha was fortunate to be able to flee from Inazuma without being detained.

Grand Narukami Shrine, Inazuma (image via Genshin Impact miHoYo)

Earlier, Genshin Impact officially introduced some other Inazuma characters, including Kamisato Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu. Ayaka's banner is also speculated to be available with the upcoming update.

(1/2) According to current information, Ayaka's banner will come first in 1.7/2.0, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu coming out at the same time.



This information is gathered from 1.7/2.0 Beta Data, and subject to change upon release.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayaka #Yoimiya #Sayu pic.twitter.com/NUyrqJ4PyU — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 20, 2021

Players have been anticipating Inazuma for a long time. It will be the first significant update revealing a whole new nation since the release of the game.

