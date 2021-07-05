Genshin Impact puzzles: How to solve 'They who hear the sea' and get the locked chest code

A secret quest in Genshin Impact leads to a hidden chest locked by a code that players can unlock by following this simple guide.

Genshin Impact recently released a whole new area with its 1.6 update. The new area is a group of islands called "Golden Apple Archipelago," containing many hidden quests and treasures.

One of those hidden quests is named "They who hear the sea," which can lead to a Precious chest and 40 Primogems. The chest will be locked by a code, which players can perceive by carefully observing some "Echoing Conches."

How to find the code for the locked chest in Genshin Impact

Players first need to activate the quest to locate the hidden chest. To start the quest, one of the "Echoing Conches" is required. In Genshin Impact, Echoing Conches are blue shell-like structures that have a dialogue attached to them. Conches are spread all over the Golden Apple Archipelago, but players need a particular one in Twinning Island to activate the quest.

To get to the Echoing Conch, players need to teleport to Twinning Island and glide towards the west. The Conch will automatically show up on the mini-map when in proximity. Players can refer to the following image for its exact location.

Chapter I Echoing Conches location (image via Genshin Impact)

Listening to the conch will activate the quest "They who hear the sea." The quest will also mark a spot on the map. Upon reaching the marked location, players will find a Precious Chest, but it will be locked by a code.

Locked chest at Twinning island (image via ZaFrostPet)

The correct code can be found from observing all the conches in Chapter I of the "Echoing Tales" event page. Players can refer to the first image for locations (star marked) of all the conches in Chapter I.

Echoing Tales chapter I (image via Genshin Impact)

Combining the first words of the first four conches in order will give the code for the locked chest. So, the code to unlock the Precious chest is 5-2-1-4. Upon selecting the same in the code panel, players can open the chest and get 40 Primogems.

