Genshin Impact upcoming banners: Scheduled characters for 2.0 banner

Three new characters have had their upcoming banner dates spoiled for the Genshin Impact 2.0 update.

Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu are the upcoming characters who have a leaked banner date in Genshin Impact. It's worth noting that Yoimiya and Sayu are on the same banner, as the former is a five-star unit and the latter is a four-star one.

Everything about their skillsets was leaked already, so it's only a matter of time until players get to see them in action in the current version of Genshin Impact.

As it is with all leaks, these banners could be altered between then and now. Still, it's useful to have a general idea of when these characters might be coming out, especially for players who have been anticipating them for a while now.

The upcoming Genshin Impact banners for 2.0 characters

(1/2) According to current information, Ayaka's banner will come first in 1.7/2.0, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu coming out at the same time.



This information is gathered from 1.7/2.0 Beta Data, and subject to change upon release.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayaka #Yoimiya #Sayu pic.twitter.com/NUyrqJ4PyU — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 20, 2021

As seen above, Ayaka's banner will supposedly come out on July 21, 2021. Yoimiya and Sayu will share a banner on August 10, 2021. Since it is a leak, it's still subject to change.

Ayaka in Genshin Impact

[2.0 - Ayaka's Kamisato Art: Soumetsu]



This is one of the mentioned, visible changes to her burst, now being a bit slower than what it originally was.



Here is a folder with the raw files for people that want to compare them: https://t.co/JqvzvZTB2M pic.twitter.com/cX363uBdLj — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) July 3, 2021

Ayaka has been one of the most anticipated characters since Genshin Impact's closed beta. While her moves look similar between then and now, some major changes have occurred to make her more relevant for the current metagame.

Her overall DPS capabilities were buffed up, with her shifting from Cryo DMG% to CRIT DMG%. It might seem minor, but CRIT DMG% is more relevant to the current metagame than a low Cryo DMG% she had previously.

As for her skillset, she has a Cryo-variant of Mona's sprint. She also has a simple Elemental Skill that briefly surrounds the area around her with Cryo. Finally, her Elemental Burst was changed fairly recently to be slightly slower, yet it still does great damage.

Sayu in Genshin Impact

Although Sayu is just a four-star unit, she's still a very interesting one. Her Elemental Skill has her rolling around like Sonic the Hedgehog, yet there are some interesting dynamics to this skill.

It can only last up to 10 seconds, but the sooner the player gets out of it, the shorter its cooldown will be. Elemental Absorption also only occurs once, but it still deals extra damage of said element toward any enemies she comes into contact with.

Her Elemental Burst having two effects depending on whether or not nearby characters are at 70% health or less is interesting. If those characters are at or below 70%, they then get healed.

If not, then it deals damage to nearby enemies. Her C1 makes it do both at all times.

Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

As previously mentioned, Yoimiya and Sayu's banner will begin on August 10, 2021. If players want to get Yoimiya, they will at least be likely to pull a Sayu copy or two.

As for Yoimiya herself, she is an interesting Pyro Bow user with a focus on normal attacks. Various leakers have expressed their glee and disappointment with her performance, so it will be interesting to see if she turns out well in Genshin Impact.

Her Elemental Skill makes her normal attacks a lot stronger, which is rather simplistic. On a similar note, her regular Charged Attacks are interesting, as they can spawn up to three Kindling Arrows that can home in on nearby enemies. Finally, her Elemental Burst deals good AOE damage and leaves a mark on foes, which triggers additional explosions if other characters attack it.

