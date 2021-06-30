Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: List of all leaked characters and their release dates revealed

Genshin Impact fans can now find out the release dates of Yoimiya, Sayu and Ayaka thanks to recent leaks.

It should be noted that Genshin Impact 1.7 is the exact same as Genshin Impact 2.0. However, for the sake of this article, it will only be referred to as the former. That said, these three characters are the only known ones with a release date thus far, so they will be the only characters discussed below. They will be back-to-back from one another, so F2P players better decide which banner they're more willing to roll for in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: All leaked characters with their release dates revealed

(1/2) According to current information, Ayaka's banner will come first in 1.7/2.0, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu coming out at the same time.



This information is gathered from 1.7/2.0 Beta Data, and subject to change upon release.

The tweet above shows off the release dates for Ayaka's banner and Yoimiya and Sayu's banner. Apparently, Ayaka's banner will arrive on Genshin Impact on July 21st, 2021, whereas the latter two will arrive on August 10th, 2021.

It's important to note that Yoimiya and Sayu will be on the same banner, as the former is a five-star unit whereas the latter is a four-star unit. Still, it's unusual for Genshin to release two brand-new characters within the same banner.

Leaked beta data

The current leaked dates for these Genshin Impact characters (Image via lumie_lumie)

All of the above comes from a credible Genshin Impact leaker known as Lumie, and from the beta data. As it's from the beta version of Genshin Impact, it is always subject to change. Still, most Genshin Impact leaks pertaining to release dates tend to be pretty spot on.

Ayaka was leaked back in the beta days of Genshin Impact a few years ago. She's a five-star Cryo Sword user.

Ayaka

Although Ayaka is an old character, her skillset has been improved upon recently to modernize her. Her DPS is going to be very impressive, which will apparently be higher than other characters like Xiao.

Players will have to decide if a new worthwhile Cryo DPS unit is worth rolling for, or if they want Yoimiya and Sayu in the banner afterward.

Yoimiya

Yoimiya is an explosive character in the literal sense of the word. She has a unique Charged Attack which can shoot up to three Kindling Arrows, which homes in on any nearby foe.

Her Elemental Skill is a powerful attack steroid, which makes her regular attacks noticeably more powerful. On a similar note, her Elemental Burst is a short series of fireworks that leaves a mark on enemies known as Aurous Blaze.

This mark lasts for 10 seconds, and it will trigger mini-explosions if the player hits that foe with any party member other than Yoimiya. These mini explosions can only occur every two seconds, but the mark could be transferred to another enemy (along with its duration) if that foe is defeated.

Sayu

Genshin Impact Sayu leaks

Genshin Impact Sayu leaks gameplay and abilities

The most notable thing about Sayu is her Elemental Skill, which allows her to roll around for up to 10 seconds. It deals Anemo damage and can easily trigger Swirl reactions (as well as one Elemental Absorption per cast).

Her Elemental Burst can either heal allies below 70% health or deal Anemo damage to foes if the active party member has more than 70% health. If there are no nearby foes, it will just heal the party members. Her first Constellation allows it to do both healing and damage at the same time.

