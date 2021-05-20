Genshin Impact leaks: Latest Ayaka buff makes her a DPS-worthy character

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new buffs coming to Ayaka Kamisato, which could make her a main-DPS-worthy character in the coming patch.

These buffs not only raise Ayaka's overall damage, but they even change Ayaka's ascension stat to Crit damage. This is a huge boost to any 5-star character and may even be the change that puts Ayaka in the top-tier of Genshin Impact. Players can find out more about these buffs here, along with more information about Ayaka Kamisato and when she may be releasing.

Genshin Impact leaks: Buffs to Ayaka Kamisato explained

Ayaka has received several buffs in the closed Beta of Genshin Impact, and these buffs look to possibly make her a strong main-DPS-worthy character. Many characters receive buffs and nerfs during the beta stages of the game, but it has been a long time since players have gotten news about Ayaka Kamisato.

This buff is huge, as it not only changes her Ascension stat to Crit damage, but it increases her overall stats as well. Her base ATK at level 90 is now one of the highest among sword users, which will help her deal more damage to all enemies.

Ayaka's page on Honey Impact has been updated with new stats



- Crit DMG% is now her ascension stat



- Base HP has received a small nerf



- Base ATK has received a small buff#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact #ayaka #Inazuma https://t.co/IaAu2qXhnI — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 18, 2021

The biggest buff has to do with her Ascension stat being changed, as the highest tier DPS characters in Genshin Impact almost all have Crit damage as their Ascension stat. This is because Crit damage is an incredibly useful stat to have, as it increases the damage that a character can do by some insane multipliers.

By having her Crit damage scale to 88.4% just by levelling her alone, players will have a much easier time building Ayaka, and she will deal huge amounts of damage. This is especially true because her Crit rate will already be high by virtue of the Cryo Resonance buff and the Blizzard Strayer artifact set.

Also read: 5 best team compositions for Eula in Genshin Impact

When will Kamisato Ayaka come out?

#HappyNewYear

The first day of the new year is upon us, and Guuji Yae is welcoming her first visitor to the shrine — the lady of the Kamisato house.

It is said that if one piously pays their respects to the gods, they will have good fortune in the coming year.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/cuUijY78hV — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 1, 2020

As one of the 5-stars that players have known about since before the game's release, many have been waiting for Ayaka's full release in Genshin Impact. While the exact date that she will be available for wishes is unknown, a recent leak has stated that she will be released before September, as that is when her birthday will take place.

It seems that with that leak, and these buffs to Ayaka, players might finally be able to get their hands on this new character sooner than expected. With both a dash similar to Mona's, and the Inazuman sword style that is unlike any other sword user so far, Ayaka will definitely bring something unique to Genshin Impact.

Also read: Ayaka banner may arrive in Genshin Impact before her birthday, according to new leak

With only a few more months until the supposed release of Ayaka, players may be getting another strong Cryo Main DPS soon. Whether Ayaka will truly reach the top tier of Genshin Impact is unknown as of yet, but players will be able to stay informed here.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Ayaka buffs, Sayu character details and more