Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Ayaka gameplay reveals changes to Elemental Burst speed

New Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks suggest that Ayaka's Elemental Burst has had its speed be adjusted.

Characters are always subject to having some elements of their gameplay differ from their beta versions to their final release in Genshin Impact. In Ayaka's case, several aspects of her skillset have already been adjusted since she was first revealed in the Closed Beta Test, back in July 2019.

Most recently, it was her Elemental Burst speed that has been adjusted.

As part of a Genshin Impact leak, it's worth noting that it's still subject to change later on. It's also essential to note that 2.0 leaks are the same as 1.7 leaks, but some use the terms interchangeably. For Ayaka herself, it will be interesting to see how this seemingly minor change impacts her gameplay.

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Ayaka's Elemental Burst speed has been changed

[2.0 - Ayaka's Kamisato Art: Soumetsu]



This is one of the mentioned, visible changes to her burst, now being a bit slower than what it originally was.



Here is a folder with the raw files for people that want to compare them: https://t.co/JqvzvZTB2M pic.twitter.com/cX363uBdLj — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) July 3, 2021

Ayaka's new Elemental Burst can be seen in the tweet above (as well as a comparison with the old Elemental Burst's speed). The change is noticeable, but it isn't too drastic.

Although it moves slower, it will also be in contact with nearby enemies for a slightly longer period of time.

Both Elemental Bursts last for the same amount of time, it's just that the distance covered between the two will be different. The old Elemental Burst goes a little bit farther thanks to its faster speed, which means Ayaka will lose a little bit of range on her new Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact.

This minor adjustment in her Elemental Burst speed won't affect her viability too much in either direction.

Other Ayaka leaks

Ayaka has been privy to several other Genshin Impact leaks, including an overall buff to her DPS capabilities. As with the previous leak, all of this info is still subject to change.

However, Ayaka's extra DPS buff will likely go live to make her a more appealing character to pull for.

This, in conjunction with the Elemental Burst speed adjustment, means that Ayaka might just become a little bit better as a DPS option. Although her Elemental Burst going slower seems like a downside in Genshin Impact, it will allow her to hit all enemies for a slightly longer duration.

Thus, her DPS will be more consistent, which in turn makes her a more reliable DPS unit in Genshin Impact. Some leakers have even gone out to claim she will be a better DPS unit than Xiao.

(1/2) According to current information, Ayaka's banner will come first in 1.7/2.0, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu coming out at the same time.



This information is gathered from 1.7/2.0 Beta Data, and subject to change upon release.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayaka #Yoimiya #Sayu pic.twitter.com/NUyrqJ4PyU — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 20, 2021

If the above leak is correct, then it means that Ayaka will be released on July 21, 2021. Aspiring Ayaka mains won't have too much time between then and now, so they should try to save as many Primogems as possible to try to obtain her.

This will also mean that they won't have to rely on Genshin Impact leaks for Ayaka news for much longer, as she will be available soon.

Of course, this release date could always be changed, especially since it's not set in stone.

Ayaka will be important in Inazuma, so Genshin Impact 2.0 may be coming out sooner than one might expect. Given how long ago Ayaka was leaked, it is nice to see her release date coming so soon.

