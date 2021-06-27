Yae Miko in Genshin Impact: Renders, speculations and everything known so far

Yae Miko is a character in Genshin Impact that has some interesting details about her known thanks to some recent leaks.

Miko is a title for shrine maidens, hence the fact that some Genshin Impact players refer to Yae as Yae Miko in recent leaks.

Aside from that, Yae Miko has not been confirmed to be a playable character as of yet, but she will be an important one in the Inazuma storyline.

She was leaked as an Electro Catalyst user, but no other info is known about her.

There are also renders to look at, and some brief voice lines to consider when it comes to speculating about Yae's importance in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact info: All that's known about Yae Miko

There is a lot of speculation on whether or not Yae Miko will be a playable character in Genshin Impact. As it stands now, there is no official info or leaks indicating that she will be a playable character.

Some Genshin Impact fans refer to her as simply Yae (or Guuji Yae). She greatly resembles Yae Sakura from Honkai Impact 3rd, but it isn't confirmed if the two characters are related in any way.

Yae Miko render

If Genshin Impact players want to see what Yae looks like from all directions, then the tweet above does a good job showing a rendering of Yae Miko. She wears a shrine maiden outfit, yet stylized in the usual miHoYo way.

She still greatly resembles Honkai Impact 3rd's Yae Sakura, especially since that Yae is also a shrine maiden with pink hair and a red and white color scheme. Honkai Impact 3rd is also made by miHoYo, so it's possible that the resemblance is strictly out of convenience (or as a reference).

Her fox-like ears are an interesting point of discussion, especially since humanoid beast-like creatures aren't focused on too much in Genshin Impact.

Voice lines that reference Yae

Ayaka has one voice line that directly references Yae (Image via miHoYo)

Ayaka has one voiceline that references Yae, who refers to her role as a shrine maiden:

"I'm not even sure exactly what Yae's role is myself, but one would assume she is a high Mishaguji. I greatly enjoy working with her. Organizing festival affairs generally takes a lot of effort and doesn't generate much income, but Yae's events always come off both elegant and profitable."

Sayu and Yoimiya also have voicelines referencing Yae, but they haven't been translated yet. That said, that would be three playable characters that reference Yae Miko in some capacity, which shows how important she is in Inazuma.

Grand Narukami Shrine

The Grand Narukami Shrine (Image via miHoYo)

In the special 1.5 livestream, Yae mentioned that she was the chief priest of the Grand Narukami Shrine in Inazuma. It would make sense for this location to be where players would could see her when she does finally show up.

It hasn't yet been revealed what her involvement is with the Archon's quest for Inazuma, but many Genshin Impact players speculate that it will be related to her priestly duties in some way.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul