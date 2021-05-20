Genshin Impact crossover with Honkai Impact explained

A crossover between miHoYo's two largest titles, Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, was inevitably going to happen.

Crossovers between two or more games are often a license to print money. More often than not, having a crossover between two big games is mutually beneficial. In this case, Honkai Impact 3rd will be getting some Genshin Impact characters into their own game. This means that more eyes will be on Honkai Impact 3rd than usual, as Genshin Impact is the more popular of the two games.

Players have speculated that Yae Sakura was going to be in Genshin Impact following her appearance on one of Genshin Impact's broadcasts. At the time, some fans scoffed at the idea of a collab between Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, but there are major benefits to miHoYo for doing the crossover they're planning.

What is this crossover between Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact?

Honkai Impact 3rd x Genshin Impact Crossover Event Announced



This crossover event is scheduled to take place in v4.9. Stayed tuned, Captains and Travelers! #HonkaiImpact3rd #GenshinImpact#miHoYo pic.twitter.com/UheouILL6N — Honkai Impact 3rd (@HonkaiImpact3rd) May 20, 2021

It is vital to note that this crossover will solely happen on Honkai Impact 3rd. Genshin Impact gamers won't see anything happening in their game related to Honkai Impact 3rd's crossover (at least not as of right now). There are some similarities between the two titles, with the most important one being that they're both made by miHoYo.

What is going to be in this crossover collab?

Genshin Impact x Honkai Impact 3 for HI3's v4.9 patch. So far we've seen playable Fischl, Keqing, and a Klee costume for Teri pic.twitter.com/0igzfisPwk — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) May 20, 2021

Fans of Honkai Impact 3rd should expect to see Fischl, Keqing, and Paimon in their game in some capacity. In Fischl's case, she will be a free reward for players logging in after this update is live. Keqing is playable temporarily, but she will not be a permanent addition to the Honkai Impact 3rd roster.

It's not known what Paimon will do, but she'll likely do something in the silly shenanigans that tie Honkai Impact 3rd with Genshin Impact for this crossover collab. There will also be a Klee costume for those that have Teri, as Klee herself, is not playable in Honkai Impact 3rd.

It is crucial to reiterate that all of this will happen on Honkai Impact 3rd sometime during the 4.9 patch. It will happen on June 10th for the CN server, while global fans will have to wait until July 8th. The main discrepancy in its release date is because Honkai Impact 3rd doesn't release updates between servers as quickly as Genshin Impact does.

What else is in this crossover?

Lupus Boreas will show up in Honkai Impact 3rd (Image via AE Entropy (Twitter))

Lupus Boreas from Genshin Impact will also make an appearance as a boss in Honkai Impact 3rd. Likewise, Ruin Guards and Slimes will also show up as regular enemies for the sake of this crossover collab.

There will also be more details on this crossover when it comes out (or when it's near its release date), so Genshin Impact fans seeking to get into a new game should eagerly anticipate for news then.

Why is there a crossover between these two games?

Keqing in Honkai lol🤨 pic.twitter.com/8oOjC4hNTp — Genshin Impact (@WorldOfTeyvat) May 20, 2021

The main reason for having Genshin Impact be represented in Honkai Impact 3rd is for financial reasons. Both games are from miHoYo, so a rising tide raises all ships in this scenario.

Honkai Impact 3rd is a successful game, but it isn't quite on the level of Genshin Impact's fame and fortune. By having Genshin Impact characters show up in Honkai Impact 3rd, it raises awareness for the latter game, as Genshin Impact fans might be interested in checking out Honkai Impact 3rd because of this crossover.

That's part of the reason why so many video game companies do crossovers. Sometimes it's between two completely different companies, but it can also happen between two IPs of the same company (as evident here). In fact, doing a crossover in the latter way is easier, as there are less licensing issues and other inconveniences to go through.

More awareness for Honkai Impact 3rd means there will be more players. The larger a game's playerbase is, the more likely it is that somebody will spend some money on the game. It's a simple philosophy, but it has been proven to work in numerous other video game crossovers in the past.

Will Honkai Impact 3rd characters show up in Genshin Impact?

Many have pointed out similarities between Yae Sakura, Baal, Murata, and Unknown God as proof of a Honkai crossover



Those are not necessarily Honkai characters. They may look like Honkai characters, but they're not quite Honkai. I can tell you Honkai isn't coming to Genshin soon https://t.co/9cvYnE3Qic — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 20, 2021

Although this crossover only affects Honkai Impact 3rd at the moment, there's no guarantee that it won't affect Genshin Impact directly in some capacity. Fans who only play Honkai Impact 3rd might like the Genshin Impact characters, which will result in them playing the latter game.

Just as it's easy for miHoYo to incorporate Genshin Impact characters and enemies into the world of Honkai Impact 3rd, the opposite also holds true. miHoYo can easily introduce some Honkai Impact 3rd characters into Genshin Impact if they believe that there will be an economic incentive (which will likely be the case).

There are no Genshin Impact leaks confirming the existence of Honkai Impact 3rd into the world of Genshin Impact. That said, it's possible that it can always happen at a later date, so Genshin Impact fans shouldn't rule out the possibility of it happening.