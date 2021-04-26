Genshin Impact developer miHoYo's founders escape assassination attempt over controversial game content in Honkai Impact 3rd

A man in Shanghai has been arrested for an alleged assassination attempt on the founders of miHoYo, the publisher of Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact.

According to reports, the accused was unhappy with the controversial content released recently by miHoYo in Honkai Impact-3rd's Anniversary Story event. The controversies surrounding miHoYo's latest addition and removal of Bunny girl designs and inappropriate dance moves in the game have become a hot topic lately.

As a result, backlash from Honkai Impact 3rd's Chinese and Global communities have forced the studio to remove the debatable content and apologize publicly.

An individual was arrested on April 24 for attempting to assassinate the founders of MiHoYo (Genshin Impact) with a knife.



The individual was arrested at the MiHoYo HQ in Shanghai.



The motive is believed to be dissatisfaction with a recent game update in Honkai Impact 3rd. pic.twitter.com/6YiogGgIV9 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 26, 2021

The accused was apparently sneaking into miHoYo's headquarters in Shangai with a knife on April 24.

The Honkai Impact controversy

MiHoYo, the Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact developer, often releases server-exclusive events that are limited to a particular region. As both communities get their own version of rewards, players have never cared about these region-exclusive events until now.

According to sources, miHoYo recently introduced an exclusive anniversary event for the global Honkai Impact 3rd fans, which was not accessible for Chinese users. Surprisingly, Chinese users considered it as discriminatory and unfair. As a result, Honkai Impact's official page on BiliBili got review bombed by angry fans, and the game's ratings dropped drastically.

Thankfully no one was hurt.



A recent update to some character skins Honkai Impact 3rd's global server prompted backlash from some users in China. They cited 2 reasons:



1) It was disrespectful to the character / China. 2) It was only in the global server, playing into point 1. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 26, 2021

The event provided Bunny Girl skins and other rewards only to global fans, making the Chinese fans upset. Although the rewards were made available to the Chinese region afterward, they have been removed as of now. The accused was upset over the aforementioned matter and decided to assassinate the founders over dissatisfaction.

In response, miHoYo has released an official statement apologizing to fans on its official social media handles.

The following tweet features the official statement from the Chinese studio:

Official Statement pic.twitter.com/AsAnabEJGm — Honkai Impact 3rd (@HonkaiImpact3rd) April 22, 2021

The Chinese Honkai Impact community also complained about the "out of the character, disrespectful and inappropriate dance moves" related to the anniversary event and Bunny Girl designs.

As a result, miHoYo has canceled the "View count event" and content related to the anniversary and Bunny Girls. Additionally, the art of in-game stigma Yae Sakura: Peaches (B) will be adjusted to not offend any users in the future.

For all the inconvenience caused, miHoYo has compensated global HI3 fans with 500 in-game crystals.

