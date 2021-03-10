Genshin Impact's Fischl is one of the best 4-star support all-rounder characters in the game. With the correct build, she can be a great DPS and supporting character in the late game.

Fischl's transferrable elemental skill allows her to deal damage via Oz to the opponents, without requiring her to be present on the battlefield. As Fischl was once obtainable for free via the Unreconciled Stars event, almost every player owns the character and can upgrade her at some point in Genshin Impact.

The best build for Fischl in Genshin Impact: Artifacts, Weapons, Talents, and more

Weapons:

Fischl can be built as a supporting or DPS character depending on the type of weapon the player owns. The 5-star bow, Skyward Harp, and 4-star bow, Rust, allow players to build her as a DPS or Sub-DPS character.

Rust, the 4-star bow, provides a maximum of 510 ATK as the primary stat and a 41.3% ATK bonus as the secondary stat, at level 90. Rust's passive ability grants her a 40% ATK bonus for normal damage at refinement rank 1, making her a good DPS or Sub-DPS character in the mid-game.

Skyward Harp for Fischl's DPS build (Image via Flawless YT)

On the other hand, Skyward Harp unlocks a DPS character's role due to its massive 674 ATK as the primary stat and 22.1% CRIT Rate. Also, its passive ability grants Fischl a 20% CRIT damage bonus at refinement rank 1.

Similarly, the 4-star weapon, Stringless, is recommended to build her as a supporting character in Genshin Impact. Stringless' secondary stat provides Fischl 165 elemental mastery at level 90, allowing her to generate massive damage numbers via elemental reactions.

Build summary for Fischl in Genshin Impact (Image via Gobelyn)

Artifacts:

For the DPS build, it's recommended to use 4-piece Thundersoother's set on Fischl to avail 35% damage bonus against electro-affected enemies. For Physical damage build, the 2-piece Gladiator's set and 2-piece Bloodstained Chivarly can provide her 18% ATK damage bonus and 25% Physical damage bonus in Genshin Impact. In the physical damage build, players are advised to use a Physical DMG bonus artifact piece to get an additional bonus.

Recommended artifact set- Thundering Fury for Fischl's Support build (Image via Game8)

For a support build, players can use the 4-piece Thundering Fury set. It grants Fischl a 15% Electro damage bonus and increases the damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged, and Superconduct by 40%.

Talents:

Elemental skill talent is the top priority in Fischl's Support build (Image via Seraph Phaeton)

As a supporting character, Fischl will have to use her elemental skill and burst most of the time. In that case, players are advised to prioritize upgrading the skill and burst talents first. With DPS builds, players must upgrade their normal attack talent to benefit the most from her insanely good normal attack multipliers.

