5 reasons why Genshin Impact players should wish on Ayaka banner

Kamisato Ayaka is one of the most famous characters in Genshin Impact even before she was revealed officially. Ever since the release of her leaked skills and animation from Closed Beta Test 1 (CBT1), her popularity is getting larger day by day.

In the previous Genshin Impact version 2.0 live stream, Kamisato Ayaka has finally been officially released alongside the new region, Inazuma. Many free-to-play (F2P) players are contemplating whether they should wish for her or not. To solve the doubt, the following are the reasons why players should wish on Kamisato Ayaka banner.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.0 will let players choose a preferred 5-star weapon to wish for, starting next banner

5 reasons to wish for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact 2.0

1) Best sea traveller

Kamisato Ayaka has one unique special skill that no other characters in Genshin Impact have. That is the ability to travel across water for a long period of time. This is one of the most interesting skills on Ayaka that really set her apart from other characters.

Her Alternative Sprint: Kamisato Art - Senho is similar to Mona's Alternate Sprint: Illusory Torrent. The difference is that while Mona can also sprint on water, Ayaka has her Elemental Skill Kamisato Art: Hyouka that allows her to freeze the water. This will allow her to recover her stamina on top of the frozen water and then continue using her Alternative Sprint.

The best way to manipulate Ayaka's sprinting skill is to hold her sprint button + tap her elemental skill to recover stamina, then repeat the process by sprinting again. Timing it correctly and practically can make her travel on water forever.

There are a number of players who enjoy using Chongyun and Kaeya's Elemental Skill to travel through the sea just for fun. With the addition of Ayaka, these players can utilize her sprinting skills and travel even further on the seas.

Read more: Genshin Impact 2.0 update: New weapons and two artifact sets revealed

2) Permanent Freeze-Comp with Mona/Xingqiu

For a permanent freeze-comp, Mona is arguably the best support for Ayaka following with Xingqiu.

Ayaka's ability to spam Cryo damage from her elemental skills, burst, and sprinting skills will work great with Mona's elemental burst Omen. Mona's Omen not only applies Hydro element on enemies but also amplifies the damage taken by the said enemies.

Xingqiu also has his own advantage with Ayaka with his elemental skill and burst. His elemental skill deals Hydro damage at the same time creating the Rain Swords. While his elemental burst will also create Rain Swords, Ayaka's normal attack can now trigger consecutive rain swords to deal Hydro damage. In addition, Xingqiu is a 4-star character and quite strong especially if players have his constellation.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.0 Primogems guide: How to get 15000+ free Primogems in 2.0 update

3) Formidable against new Electro enemies in Genshin Impact 2.0

In the upcoming Genshin Impact V2.0, a new region Inazuma will be released. It is important to note that with the addition of a new map, there will also be an addition of new enemies.

A large number of new enemies can be seen in Genshin Impact V2.0 live stream. The most worth noting is how there are multiple new Electro enemies than other elements. It is a known fact by now that the ridiculously strong shield of an Abyss Mage can only be broken by the specific element. In Inazuma, there will be a new Electro Abyss Mage with, of course, their Electro shield.

Ayaka is a Cryo element character that can easily shred the mage's shield with her consistent Cryo damage. This is especially crucial for players who want to explore Inazuma but still do not possess any Cryo characters. Besides, Electro Samachurl and Hydro element Mirror Maiden can also be seen in the live stream. Most of the upcoming enemies have a disadvantage against Ayaka.

To learn more about the new enemies in Genshin Impact 2.0, players can refer to: Genshin Impact Upcoming New Enemies in Version 2.0

4) Easy to build with Blizzard Strayer set

For a Cryo character, the Blizzard Strayer set is a great artifact set that can be paired to. Even though the set is quite old in Genshin Impact, it didn't hinder the artifact to be advantageous when equipped by Ayaka.

With the 4-piece effect, Ayaka wouldn't need much Crit Rate from her weapon and artifact. Especially when she is equipped in a permanent Freeze-Comp, not only can she get at least 40% Crit Rate from the 4-piece set, players can also focus on farming a Crit DMG circlet for Ayaka. This allows her to deal massive damage to frozen enemies.

Read More: Genshin Impact Gorou: Voice actor, renders, weapon type, and more V2.0 details revealed

5) 4-Star characters in Kamisato Ayaka's banner

According to leaks from abc64real, the 4-stars character in Ayaka's upcoming banner in Genshin Impact V2.0 is going to be Yanfei, Ningguang, and Chongyun. Each 4-star character has its own benefit.

Yanfei had been called by many players as the 4-star Klee, and that is not an exaggeration. Her kit is suitable for her as a Pyro DPS in the team and a great replacement for players who do not have Klee.

Ningguang is also another hidden gem that can pose as a damage dealer. In the early game, many players had discovered that Ningguang can deal massive damage, especially with her constellation.

Chongyun, on the other hand, while he is not widely used by the community, is a great addition to Ayaka's team. WIth both Chongyun and Ayaka on the team, they can trigger the Cryo Elemental Resonance. Shattering Ice will make the teams less affected by Electro and increase the Crit Rate against frozen enemies or affected by Cryo.

Read More: Genshin Impact VA: LilyPichu to voice Sayu, the new 4-star character in Inazuma update

Edited by Gautham Balaji