Genshin Impact 2.0 update: New weapons and two artifact sets revealed

With the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.0, a whole new Inazuman equipment has been revealed. Ranging from 5-star weapons, forgable 4-star weapons and 2 new artifact sets.

Just like the previous versions of Genshin Impact, one of the 5-star weapons and set of artifacts is speculated to be suitable for Kamisato Ayaka while the other is for Yoimiya. This can be seen in the trailer "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" where both Kamisato Ayaka and Yoimiya are spotted to arm themselves with the new 5-star weapons. Just like "Pale Flame" set to Eula and "Tenacity of the Millelith" to Zhongli in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Apart from that, there are also five types of new 4-star weapons that can be forged by using weapon prototypes and few other materials. Both weapons' stats have not yet been released by Mihoyo, but leakers have released the basic stats for the mentioned new weapons.

Two new 5-star weapons in Genshin Impact V2.0

New 5-star weapons in Genshin Impact V2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

Two new five-star weapons will be released alongside the Genshin Impact 2.0 update. A 5-star bow, Thundering Pulse, and another 5-star sword, Mistsplitter Reforged.

The first Epitome Invocation banner may feature the Mistsplitter Reforged sword, which is best suited for Kamisato Ayaka, based on the character event wish banner. Meanwhile, the Thundering Pulse bow might be featured on the second Epitome Invocation banner, which is ideally suited for Yoimiya.

New 5-star sword "Mistsplitter Reforged"

According to leaks from Project Celestia, the new 5-star sword Mistsplitter Reforged is a weapon focused on Elemental DMG. This weapon may be suitable for the upcoming 5-star character, Kamisato Ayaka. Both her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst will deal Cryo DMG, while at the same time triggering the passive skills of the sword that can provide even more Elemental DMG.

Players who want to know more about Kamisato Ayaka's skill set can refer to the link below:

Genshin Impact leaks: Ayaka's idle animations, gameplay, Elemental Skill, and Burst revealed

New 5-star bow "Thundering Pulse"

The 5-star bow Thundering Pulse, based on leaks from Project Celestia, will focus on ATK multipliers for the wielder. With certain levels of Thunder Seal, it may further increase the wielder's Normal Attack DMG. This weapon may be suitable for another new 5-star character, Yoimiya, as most of her damage comes from her Normal ATK.

More information about Yoimiya's skill set can be found in the post below:

Genshin Impact Yoimiya leaks: Release date, abilities, gameplay and more revealed

Two new 5-star artifact sets in Genshin Impact V2.0

New 5-star artifacts in Genshin Impact V2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

From the official livestream a few days ago, MihoYo has officially announced two new 5-star artifact sets, ”Emblem of Severed Fate" and ”Shimenawa's Reminiscence,” that will be included in the game in the Genshin Impact 2.0.

2 new artifact sets in Genshin Impact V2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

The Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set is heavily focused on energy recharge. The 2-piece bonus grants players a 20% boost in energy recharge. The 4-set bonus, on the other hand, enhances the character's elemental burst damage by 25% of the total energy recharge.

The Shimenawa's Reminiscence set, on the other hand, will concentrate on improving the character's overall ATK as well as their Normal, Charged and Plunging ATK damage by certain levels based on the character's energy saved after casting Elemental Skill. The 2-piece bonus provides 18% ATK for the character. While the 4-set bonus increases the Normal/Charged/ Plunging ATK DMG by 50s in exchange for the character's energy.

Five new 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact V2.0

New 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact V2.0

The new 4-star weapon known as the Bafuku Set by Genshin Intel, is a set of weapons that can be forged using Northlander Weapon Billet, Amethyst Chunk and White Iron Chunk.

New Craftable Weapons: The Bakufu Set



The following information and stats are based on Honey Impact, which is subject to change after the official statement of the weapons are released.

New 4-star bow "Hamayumi"

Increase the DMG of the wielder's normal ATK by 16% and the DMG of charged ATK by 12%. This effect is multiplied by 100% when the equipping wielder's Energy reaches 100%.

New 4-star sword "Amenoma Kageuchi"

Wielder will gain 1 'Succession Seed' after casting an Elemental Skill. Once every 5 seconds, this effect can be triggered and will last for 30 seconds. There can be up to three Succession Seeds active at the same time. All Succession Seeds are consumed after the wielder casts an Elemental Burst, and the wielder regenerates 6 Energy for each seed consumed after 2 seconds.

New 4-star polearm "Kitain Cross Spear"

Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 6%. After Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the wielder will lose 3 Energy, but will gradually recover 3 Energy back every 2 seconds for the next 6 seconds. This effect can happen once every ten seconds. Even if the character is not on the field, it can be triggered.

New 4-star claymore "Katsuragikiri Nagamasa"

The wielder's Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 6%. After Elemental Skill hits an enemy, the wielder will instantly lose 3 Energy, but will regenerate another 3 Energy every 2 seconds for 6 seconds. The effect of this weapon is the exact same passive skill as Kitain Cross Spear with the same cooldown and condition.

New 4-star catalyst "Hakushin Ring"

When a character wielding this catalyst causes an Electro elemental reaction, the party members of an Elemental Type affected in the Electro elemental reaction before will earn a 10% Elemental DMG Bonus for their own element for 6 seconds. Take note that this effect cannot be stacked.

