Genshin Impact leaks: Ayaka's idle animations, gameplay, Elemental Skill, and Burst revealed

The recent Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks have shown Ayaka in a new light, with fans seeing her general gameplay once again.

Ayaka has primarily remained the same since she was first leaked well over a year ago. That said, sometimes, characters are changed while under development. So Ayaka fans can rest easy knowing that the Inazuma noble won't be too different.

Likewise, some Genshin Impact fans aren't even aware of Ayaka or her skillset, so this article can shed a little light on that subject.

These Genshin Impact leaks come with videos, so they have more credibility than most other leaks. As always, info available in Genshin Impact leaks are always subject to change in the future by miHoYo, so fans should keep that in mind.

Genshin Impact players have been waiting for Ayaka for a long time now, so leaks about her coming out in Inazuma only add to the anticipation.

Genshin Impact leaks: All that fans need to know about Ayaka

Whether it's an old Genshin Impact fan aware of Ayaka's skillset or a new one seeking to learn about this upcoming playable character, they should be pleased to know that there is a good amount of content to cover.

This article will go over Ayaka's idle animations, Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and other minor gameplay details as seen in the videos listed below.

Idle animations

Ayaka's beta 1.7/2.0 idle animations

[Voice files not available]



Time to go back to 💤#GenshinImpact #Ayaka pic.twitter.com/KEJG8jZMyh — abc64 (@abc64real) June 11, 2021

Ayaka's first leaked idle animation has her instantly spawn her sword in front of her as she looks at it before swinging it around to sheathe it. Her second idle animation involves spawning a fan before placing it near her face. She then waves it around before it despawns once more.

It's worth noting that the 1.7/2.0 thing that shows up on the top of this tweet is the same. Genshin Impact 1.7 is the same as Genshin Impact 2.0, but some leakers refer to it interchangeably.

Ayaka gameplay

Ayaka's gameplay was leaked a long time ago, but the recent Genshin Impact 2.0 leak does have some minor things that separate it from the older version. First off, this tweet shows off the new Electro Abyss Mage being the enemies that get pummeled by Ayaka.

Second, Ayaka's overall animations are more fluid, and her damage numbers have been adjusted appropriately given her recent buffs.

As for this video itself, it's worth noting that after Ayaka sprints (in a similar way to Mona), her regular attacks are imbued with Cryo. Afterward, she shows off her Elemental Skill, attacks the Electro Abyss Mages for a while, and then unleashes her Elemental Burst.

Ayaka's Elemental Skill

Ayaka's Elemental Skill (Image via Dimbreath)

Ayaka's Elemental Skill is surprisingly simplistic by modern Genshin Impact design. This makes sense since it's primarily the same as the one leaked back in Genshin Impact's closed beta stage.

Her Elemental Skill is known as Kamisato Art: Hyouka, which summons a snowflake sigil below her before blooming for Cryo AOE DMG. The scaling on this attack goes from 239.2% at Level 1 to 568.1% at Level 15, with a flat 10-second cooldown at all levels.

It's just a simple AOE attack, making it the most straightforward part of Ayaka's kit. Some Genshin Impact fans will find it incredibly boring, but it can still synergize with other Elements for an easy Elemental Reaction, especially since the range is quite forgiving.

Ayaka's Elemental Burst

There is something interesting about Ayaka's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact worth discussing, as seen in the video above. Presently, it's known that Ayaka summons three Cryo-infused bladestorms that will push enemies back upon hitting them.

Interestingly, the bladestorms stop moving if they hit a frozen enemy, as seen with the Hydro slime above. Ergo, this would mean that her Elemental Burst won't always force an enemy out of position, which could be used to a player's advantage.

Her Elemental Burst is known as Kamisato Art: Soumetsu in Genshin Impact. It lasts for five seconds and has a 20-second cooldown at all ranks. It only costs 80 energy, with the damage scaling quite nicely at higher levels.

Other gameplay notes

Ayaka's sprint can freeze water (Image via Dimbreath)

As mentioned previously, Ayaka's sprint is quite similar to Mona's. The main difference between the two is that the former utilizes the Cryo element, whereas the latter uses Hydro. It seems like a small change initially, but there are some significant differences between the two sprints.

When Mona sprints on water, the area she was on stays the same. If Ayaka sprints on water, she can freeze a small amount of water when she releases her sprint.

Ayaka's sprint also adds Cryo to her attacks for a few seconds after the animation finishes, which is more than what most Genshin Impact characters get for their sprints. It will be interesting to see where Ayaka goes in Genshin Impact's current metagame.

