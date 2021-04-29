The best Ningguang build in Genshin Impact: Artifacts, weapons, and more

Ningguang is a compelling four-star rated geo-elemental character in Genshin Impact who can be played as either a main DPS character or a free-to-play (F2P) sub-DPS character.

Ningguang boasts immense wealth in Teyvat. However, her greatest achievement is the airborne Jade Chamber palace which used to monitor all happenings in Liyue. According to Ningguang's official description, being a Tianquan of the Liyue Qixing makes her not only an embodiment of law and order but also fortune and wit.

Additionally, it is also stated that Ningguang's wealth cannot be surpassed in all of Teyvat. Having said that, the character is compelling in Genshin Impact, making her a must-have for every geo-elemental party.

This article features the best possible artifacts and weapons to amplify Ningguang's abilities in Genshin Impact.

The best build for Ningguang in Genshin Impact

Ningguang's skills and abilities in Genshin Impact are:

Sparkling Scatter - Deals bonus geo-elemental damage with charged attacks as well as plunging attacks. It also grants Ningguant with a Star Jade for every normal attack;

Jade Screen - Creates a shield to block enemy projectiles as well as deal geo-elemental damage to enemies who try to cross it; and

Starshatter - After gathering many gems, Ningguangs releases them all to send projectiles at her enemies. These projectiles deal with massive bursts of geo-elemental damage to enemies.

Having said that, the best builds for Ningguang in Genshin Impact are:

Ningguang's main DPS build in Genshin Impact

Weapons

Although players are strongly advised to use the Memory of Dust weapon for Ningguang in Genshin Impact, there are various other options to choose from. Weapons that are better suited for Ningguang's main DPS build in Genshin Impact are:

Memory of Dust - Grants additional shield strength as well as bonus damage for normal attacks. Bonus effects gain massive boost when Ningguang uses her Jade Screen ability;

Lost Prayer of the Sacred Winds - Increases the character's movement speed by 10%. Additionally, it grants an 8% elemental damage bonus every 4 seconds when the character is in a battle. The effect can stack up to four times and last until the battle ends or the characters fall.

Solar Pearl - Normal attacks increase elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 20% for 6s. In comparison, elemental skill and elemental burst attacks increase the character's normal attack damage by 20% for the same duration.

Artifacts

The recommended artifacts for Ningguang's DPS main build in Genshin Impact are:

Gladiator's Finale - Grants 18% bonus attack damage;

Archaic Petra - Grants 15% bonus geo-elemental damage; and

Noblesse Oblige - Grants 20% bonus elemental burst damage.

Ningguang's F2P sub-DPS build in Genshin Impact

Weapons

This specific build is for players who do not wish to rely on Ningguang as their party's main damage dealer. This build is efficient for using Ningguang to cast her skills and abilities before getting substituted by the main DPS character. Weapons that are better suited for Ningguang's F2P sub-DPS build in Genshin Impact are:

Mappa Mare - Grants 8% bonus elemental damage for 10 seconds whenever the character triggers an elemental reaction. The effect can stack up to 2 times.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers - Whenever the character is swapped during a battle, the new character receives 24% increased attack damage for 10 seconds. The effect has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Prototype Amber - Grants 4 energy regeneration to the equipped character and 4% health regeneration to all party members at every 2-second interval whenever Ningguang triggers her elemental burst ability. The effect lasts for a duration of 6 seconds.

Artifacts

The recommended artifacts for Ningguang's sub-DPS build in Genshin Impact are:

Archaic Petra - Grants 15% bonus geo-elemental damage; and

Noblesse Oblige - Grants 20% bonus elemental burst damage.

