Top 5 Genshin Impact 4-star characters

Genshin Impact has no lack of fantastic characters for users to explore. While everyone would love to have a team of 5-star characters, the probability of that happening is low.

However, 4-star-characters are easier to organize. This means that players will most likely have an extensive roster of them and some unlocked constellations.

This article dives into the five best 4-star characters in Genshin Impact.

The best 4-star characters in Genshin Impact

#5 - Xingqiu

Xingqiu

A young man carrying a longsword who is frequently seen at book booths. He has a heart of gold and yearns for justice and fairness for all."

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Sword

Advertisement

Birthday: October 9th

Constellation: Fabulae Textile

Fast, strong, and one of very few Hydro characters available to Genshin Impact players, Xingqiu is a player's first line of offence against Pyro enemies. Especially those shielded by Pyro. Once levelled up enough, Xingqiu even provides a 25% chance to refund one set of materials used when crafting.

#4 - Bennett

Bennett

A righteous and good-natured adventurer from Mondstadt who's unfortunately extremely unlucky."

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Sword

Birthday: February 29th

Constellation: Rota Calamitas

Bennet is a Genshin Impact Pyro powerhouse with a chargeable Elemental Skill that can deal massive amounts of damage. His Elemental Burst dishes out Pyro damage and heals characters with under 70% HP and buffs the ATK Bonus of characters with over 70% of their HP.

An excellent Sub-DPS to keep around who can also help regain some lost HP of other characters in the party.

#3 - Jean

Jean

The righteous and rigorous Dandelion Knight, and Acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius of Mondstadt."

Advertisement

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Sword

Birthday: March 14th

Constellation: Leo Minor

The best 4-star healer in Genshin Impact, Jean also has excellent damage output and the ability to shove enemies off cliffs and into deep water with her Elemental Skill.

Her Elemental Burst, Dandelion Breeze, creates a healing field that instantly heals all characters and gradually restores the HP of the active character as long as they stay inside the area.

#2 - Ninguang

Ningguang

The Tianquan of Liyue Qixing. Her wealth is unsurpassed in all of Teyvat."

Element: Geo

Weapon: Catalyst

Birthday: August 26th

Constellation: Opus Aequilibrium

Ninguang is one of the best 4-Star DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Firing multiple Geo projectiles that deal AOE damage, she is a force to be reckoned with when paired with Artifacts that boost her Crit Rate and Crit Damage.

Her Jade Screen is excellent for blocking projectiles and giving her Starshatter Burst a bonus, dealing even more damage to unfortunate foes.

#1 - Razor

Razor

A boy who lives among the wolves in Wolvendom of Mondstadt, away from human civilization. As agile as lightning."

Element: Electro

Advertisement

Weapon: Claymore

Birthday: September 9th

Constellation: Lupus Minor

While Ningguang is the perfect DPS for damaging masses of enemies, Razor is best at one-on-one combat. All his abilities are about the output of raw damage. He reduces the stamina use of all the characters in the party by 20% at higher levels.

Razor is the best 4-start character in Genshin Impact to do so when it comes to dishing out the pain.