Genshin Impact 2.0 releases character demo of Ayaka: Elemental skill, burst and release date revealed

Genshin Impact Inazuma 2.0 update is coming in a day, and keeping the hype up, Genshin Impact released a new Character Demo for Kamisato Ayaka. In the character demo, Kamisato Ayaka revealed a little of her backstory with her mother and her connection with Thoma.

Moreover, Genshin Impact showcased Ayaka's attack, sprint, Elemental Skill and Burst in an exceedingly elegant manner in the character demo.

Character Demo - " #KamisatoAyaka : Camellia in Winter Snow" | Genshin Impact



Although Ayaka has long since mastered the Kamisato Art Tachi Jutsu, she continues to persevere in her practice.https://t.co/bvWh9O2jaL#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 20, 2021

Genshin Impact Kamisato Ayaka's Character Demo Briefly Shows Her Abilities and Thoma:

Genshin Impact's official YouTube Channel recently released a new character: Kamisato Ayaka's Character Demo. Kamisato Ayaka is a Cryo Vision holder and a Sword wielder. The gameplay demo displayed Ayaka's Normal Attacks, her Alternate Sprint, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst.

Ayaka's Normal Attack in Genshin Impact version 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

Ayaka's Normal Attack, "Kamisato Art-Kabuki," allows her to perform up to five rapid strikes using her Sword. Ayaka's Charged Attack consumes a certain amount of her Stamina to unleash a flurry of sword ki. For Plunge Attack, Ayaka plunges from mid-air to the ground below, hitting opponents in its path and inflicting AoE Damage on impact.

Kamisato Ayaka's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact (Image via Mihoyo)

Ayaka's Elemental Skill, "Kamisato Art-Hyouka," summons blooming ice on her feet and launches it to her surrounding enemies, dealing AoE Cryo Damage.

Kamisato Ayaka's Alternate Sprint in Genshin Impact (Image via Mihoyo)

Ayaka's Alternate Sprint, "Kamisato Art-Senho," supports Ayaka to cloak herself in frozen fog. In this state, she can move swiftly upon the water. When Ayaka reappears from her frozen fog, she will apply Cryo to nearby opponents, and her attacks will also be infused with Cryo for a brief period.

Kamisato Ayaka's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact (Image via Mihoyo)

Last but not least, Ayaka's Elemental Burst, "Kamisato Art-Soumetsu," summons a snowstorm, unleashing a whirlpool of ice called Frostflake Seki no To that moves forward continuously. Every enemy in front of the whirlpools will be slashed repeatedly, dealing Cryo Damage. In addition, after the whirling ice wind's duration ended, the snowstorm will explode, dealing AoE Cryo Damage.

Kamisato Ayaka Character Event Wish Banner:

The Heron's Court Character Event Wish in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

Ayaka's Character Event Wish Banner was revealed yesterday. Her banner will start right after the Genshin Impact version 2.0 update on July 21st. The Heron's Court, Ayaka's character banner, will be available from July 21st until August 10th at 17:59 (GMT+8).

Alongside Ayaka's banner, the three 4-star characters that will be boosted are "Eclipsing Star" Ningguang, "Frozen Ardor" Chongyun, and "Wise Innocence" Yanfei.

Thoma in Kamisato Ayaka's Character Demo

Thoma's Brief Appearance in Ayaka's Character Demo (Image via Mihoyo)

In the last few seconds of Ayaka's Character Demo, she can be seen talking with Thoma. Thoma was heard formally calling Ayaka: 'Milady,' which is usually addressed to a noblewoman.

In Genshin Impact Version 2.0 Special Program, Thoma is introduced as a mysterious person with an observant personality. Currently, he is the chief retainer of the Kamisato Clan and has a certain level of association with the Kamisato siblings. Thus, the formal gesture with Kamisato Ayaka.

