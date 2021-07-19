Genshin Impact 2.0 update banners and quests release time revealed

Genshin Impact has revealed massive information regarding all the Inazuma 2.0 updates. With this notice, players will be able to prepare themselves for the big update on July 21.

In the Genshin Impact version 2.0 news update, a new character banner and weapon banner have been revealed. In addition, both Archon Quest and Story Quest's release times are also announced.

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible #GenshinImpact experience, we will soon begin performing update maintenance.



〓Update Schedule〓

2021/07/21 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View details here:https://t.co/nhuO54g88w pic.twitter.com/2EZj44EA8Q — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 19, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.0 Reveals Ayaka, and Her Signature Weapon Banner:

Character Event Wish - The Heron's Court

Character Event Wish in Genshin Impact version 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

For Character Event Wish, "Frostflake Heron" Kamisato Ayaka will be the event’s exclusive 5-star character. She will receive a huge drop-rate boost in this banner. The 4-star characters in this banner are "Wise Innocence" Yanfei, "Eclipsing Star" Ningguang, and "Frozen Ardor" Chongyun.

These 4-star characters will also receive a significant drop-rate boost compared to other 4-star characters in Genshin Impact.

The Heron's Court Wish banner will be accessible right after Genshin Impact 2.0 Update is finished and the server is up on July 21. This banner will be available until August 10 at 17:59 (GMT +8).

It is worth noting that each character in the banner will have a 'Test Run.' In the trial event, players can use fixed lineups in each selected trial character to enter a stage and try the characters out.

Players who complete the challenges in the trial event will receive the corresponding rewards.

"Test Run" Character Trial Event



During this event, Travelers may use the selected trial characters to enter specific stages and test them out.



〓Event Duration〓

After the Version 2.0 update – 2021/08/10 17:59:00#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/yeFY35l6Rq — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 19, 2021

Weapon Event Wish - Epitome Invocation

Weapon Event Wish in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

In Weapon Event Wish, Mistsplitter Reforged (Sword) and Skyward Spine (Polearm) will be the 5-star weapons that will receive a big drop-rate boost.

While for 4-star weapons, the boosted weapons are The Stringless (Bow), Favonius Sword (Sword), Favonius Lance (Polearm), Favonius Codex (Catalyst), and Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore).

The Weapon Event Wish duration is the same as its counterpart Character Event Wish. The weapon banner starts after Genshin Impact version 2.0 update on July 21 until August 10 at 17:59 (GMT +8).

Starting from Genshin Impact version 2.0, a new Weapon Wish system, "Epitomized Path," will be implemented in the game. With this mechanic, players can choose their preferred 5-star promotional weapon of choice before pulling on the weapon banner.

For more detailed information regarding the new mechanics, players can check out the following guides:

Archon Quest and Story Quests in Genshin Impact: Release Time

Archon Quest

Archon Quest in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

In Genshin Impact version 2.0, there will be one new Archon Quest with two Acts. The Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" and "Chapter II: Act II - Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow" will be available after Genshin Impact 2.0 update on July 21.

Players can access the Archon Quest by opening the Quest Menu in Genshin Impact.

Both Acts 1 and 2 are accessible permanently after the version 2.0 update.

To unlock "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia," players need to meet two criteria below:

Players must be Adventure Rank 30 or above. Complete the previous Archon Quest "Chapter II: Prologue - Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves."

Meanwhile, to unlock "Chapter II: Act II - Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow," players need to meet the four criteria below:

Adventure Rank 30 or above. Finish the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia." Players must finish Kamisato Ayaka's Story Quest "Grus Nivis Chapter: Act I - The Whispers of the Crane and the White Rabbit." Complete the Yoimiya's Story Quest "Carassius Auratus Chapter: Act I - Dreamlike Timelessness."

Story Quest

Kamisato Ayaka Story Quest in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

Grus Nivis - Kamisato Ayaka Story Quest

As a 5-star character, Kamisato Ayaka is confirmed to get her Story Quest. After Genshin Impact version 2.0 update, Ayaka's Story Quest will be permanently available to all players that meet the requirements.

Players can unlock the Story Quest without using a Story Key.

There will be two requirements for players who want to play Ayaka's Story Quest.

Players have to be Adventure Rank 30 or above. Finish the new Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God alongside the Eternal Euthymia."

Yoimiya Story Quest in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

Carassius Auratus - Yoimiya Story Quest

Yoimiya, another new 5-star character, also has her story quest. Her Story Quest, "Carassius Auratus," will be available permanently after Genshin Impact version 2.0 update. Even without using a Story Key, players can still access this quest if they meet the requirements.

There will be two requirements for players who want to play Yoimiya's story quest.

Players have to be Adventure Rank 30 or above. Finish the new Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God alongside the Eternal Euthymia."

