Genshin Impact 2.0 update: Sacred Sakura, Unlocked Inazuma islands, and new domains revealed

Genshin Impact version 2.0 is coming in two days, and players are excited. Today, developer miHoYo released a version Update Notice regarding this iteration.
In the Update Notice, all the information about new releases was confirmed by Genshin Impact. The new system, Sacred Sakura, new Inazuma islands, and new Domains were also revealed in specific details.
Genshin Impact reveals three new islands, Sacred Sakura, and six new domains in 2.0
New region — Inazuma
Genshin Impact had confirmed they would release only three islands instead of the original six. In Genshin Impact version 2.0, the three islands of Inazuma are Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island.
For players setting foot in Inazuma, they must be at Adventure Rank 30 or above. In addition, they need to complete the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia."
Read More: Genshin Impact announces eight new Inazuma specialties: Wood, plants, and other materials revealed
New system in Inazuma
Sacred Sakura
Sacred Sakura has been confirmed and will be implemented in the Genshin Impact 2.0 update. However, the official notice did not mention the maximum levels of Sacred Sakura.
To increase Sacred Sakura's Favor Level, gamers need to offer the Electro Sigils to the Sacred Sakura. They can obtain Electro Sigils from many excursions in Inazuma. By upgrading Sacred Sakura's Favor, players will receive valuable goods in exchange.
At certain Sacred Sakura's Favor levels, they will also inadvertently upgrade their Electrogranum's level, enhancing its powers.
Electrogana
Electrograna, also called Electrogranum, was officially revealed a few days ago by Genshin Impact. It is the name given to these supernatural spirits that sprout from Thunder Sakura Boughs and provide Electro with protection.
For more detailed information regarding Electrograna, players can go here.
New domains in Inazuma
There will be six new domains located in Inazuma after the Genshin Impact 2.0 update. However, the developer did not specify what rewards each domain can provide.
Based on the numbers, players can assume there will be two new domains of Forgery, two new domains of Mastery, and two new domains for the new set of artifacts.
1) Domain of Forgery: Court of Flowing Sand
As the name states, in the Domain of Forgery, players can collect Weapon Ascension Material.
2) Domain of Mastery: Violet Court
The Domain of Mastery provides talent level-up materials for characters in Genshin Impact.
3) Domain of Blessing: Momiji-Dyed Court
4) Domain: Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates
5) Domain: Shakkei Pavilion
6) Domain: Formation Estate
Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 Primogems guide - How to get 15000+ free Primogems in 2.0 update