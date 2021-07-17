Genshin Impact officially reveals Inazuma enemies: Mirror Maiden, Nobushi, Kairagi, and Perpetual Mechanical Arrays

Genshin Impact continues to release daily information to get fans ready for Inazuma, whose content is promised to be a significant addition to the game. The game's 2.0 pre-installation will be available on July 19th, while the version itself is expected to be available on July 21st.

In Genshin Impact 2.0, a third region will be added to Teyvat, an area with an Archon that is "seeking eternity." Inazuma, this new region will bring new enemies to the table, along with new characters, artifacts, puzzles, and secrets.

Genshin Impact reveals five new enemies ahead of Inazuma update

The Inazuma Diaries Vol. 3: New Monsters!

Hello Travelers, let's take a look at Inazuma's new monsters in this latest issue~



Today, Genshin Impact released new information regarding new enemies that players will encounter in Inazuma. These enemies will vary in shape and elements.

Gamers will be greeted by Samurai-like enemies, which are expected from the land inspired by Japan. Moreover, a new member of the Fatui will surely add more color to the Traveler's journey.

Not only humanoid enemies, but users will also come across Ruin Guard-like "Perpetual Mechanical Array."

Mirror Maiden

The Mirror Maiden's stance (Image via miHoYo)

A new Fatui agent will make an appearance in Inazuma. The Fatui Mirror Maiden is a Hydro user and can attack using Hydro mirrors in battles.

Nobushi

Nobushi and Kairagi (Image via miHoYo)

Inside Inazuma, players will find themselves fighting a new enemy called Nobushi, Samurai bandits that scatter around the region.

Nobushi: Hitsukeban

Nobushi Hitsukeban's uses saltpeter powder (Image via miHoYo)

Nobushi: Hitsukeban will use elemental saltpeter powder in their attacks. The saltpeter powder seems to explode like firecrackers, causing the active characters to stagger upon receiving damage.

Nobushi: Jintouban

Nobushi Jintouban's combat in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via miHoYo)

Between the Nobushi, Hitsukeban and Jintouban are the most adept swordsmen. Nobushi: Jintouban is more powerful compared to the other Nobushi, as they use swords to attack.

Nobushi: Kikouban

Nobushi Kikouban uses a crossbow (Image via miHoYo)

Unlike the other Nobushi, Nobushi: Kikouban uses crossbows to attack the players. Considering Inazuma's extreme weather, players should pay attention to these sneaky attackers.

Kairagi

The Kairagi are another type of wandering Samurai. There are two types, one that is adept at Pyro, and another that uses Electro.

Kairagi: Fiery Might

Kairagi Fiery Might's stance in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Kairagi: Fiery Might uses a lost sword art to ignite his blade with fire. He jumps before slashing the ground with his ignited blade, knocking the players upon hit.

Kairagi: Dancing Thunder

Kairagi Dancing Thunder with an Electro enhanced sword (Image via miHoYo)

Meanwhile, Kairagi: Dancing Thunder uses the power of lightning to enhance his strength in battle.

Perpetual Mechanical Arrays

Perpetual Mechanical Arrays during a fight in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

It appears that the Perpetual Mechanical Array will be hidden from plain sight, so if players want to face it, they have to find these creatures first.

New Ruin-Guard like enemies coming to Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The Perpetual Mechanical Array is capable of adapting to any environment and circumstances by transforming into different forms. The forms are likely to be the four Ruin Guard-like enemies shown in the Genshin Impact 2.0 trailer.

