Bennett is a 4-star Pyro character in Genshin Impact. He is a fan-favorite for his versatility and high utility. Bennett is known as the unluckiest person in the Adventurer Guild. This terrible fortune seems to not only affect him, but also those around him.

That is why Benny's adventure team only has one member, Bennett himself. The others decide to jump ship after experiencing some unbelievably unlucky events while adventuring with Bennett. Luckily, Bennett is able to pick himself up and learn to adjust to his misfortune. His terrible luck is also one of the reasons why players adore Bennett so much.

The best weapons and artifact build for Bennett in Genshin Impact

Bennett's burst can give attack buff and heal the party

Bennett is one of the best supports in Genshin Impact. His main feature is the attack buff from his burst, along with his amazing healing and cleanse. Not just that, his tap skill has a really low cooldown, so players can utilize it to break Cryo shields.

The best weapons for Bennett in Genshin Impact

Bennett's weapon should offer high base attack and Energy Recharge. Higher base attack means Bennett will be able to give a better attack buff, while Energy Recharge means Bennett will be able to burst more often.

Skyward Blade

Bennett with Skyward Blade (Image via izee, YouTube)

Skyward Blade is a 5-star sword with Energy Recharge as its sub-stat. Since Bennett's main feature lies in his burst, Energy Recharge will help Bennett to quickly obtain his burst back.

Aquila Favonia

Aquila Favonia is a 5-star sword that has the highest base attack compared to the other swords. Bennett's attack buff scales with his base attack, which can be obtained from his level and weapon's base attack. So Aquila will further boost his attack buff.

The Alley Flash

The Alley Flash is a 4-star weapon that's released with the 1.4 update. It is the 4-star sword that has the highest base attack, and even higher than most 5-star swords. However, its base attack is lower than Aquila Favonia.

Favonius Sword

Favonius Sword has a low base attack, but useful substat

Favonius Sword has Energy Recharge as the substat, and if Bennett has some Critical Rate, he can also help the whole team to regenerate energy. But, players have to keep in mind that the base attack of this sword is lower than the rest of the options.

Festering Desire

Festering Desire has a higher base attack than Favonius Sword

Festering Desire also has Energy Recharge as a substat, but the passive is more on the offensive side.

Prototype Rancour

Prototype Rancour had the highest base attack before the Alley Flash was released

Prototype Rancour is the most accessible weapon for players. It is given out for free to everyone, so players won't have to try to wish for it. The substat and passive may not be very useful, but Prototype Rancour has the second-highest base attack compared in thr 4-star swords category.

The best artifact for Bennett in Genshin Impact

Bennett does not have a lot of options for artifacts. His best option would be 4-Noblesse Oblige. As for his main stat, players should go for HP/HP/Healing Bonus.

4-Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse is the best artifact for Bennett in Genshin Impact

This set will allow Bennett to further improve the party's attack each time he uses his burst. Players should keep in mind that while 4-Noblesse is a brilliant choice, 2-Noblesse is not a viable choice for Bennett at all.

