Top 5 Genshin Impact memes that sum up the anniversary rewards debate

Genshin Impact will turn a year old on 28 September 2021, and players around the world were excited about the occasion. While everyone was expecting a ton of anniversary themed in-game events and rewards, miHoYo has primarily announced web events and fan-art competitions up until now.

Even though some lucky winners will be heavily rewarded through the web events, the majority of the Genshin Impact community won't get more than 100,000 Mora from them.

Players have expressed their disappointment on social media platforms like Reddit, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Accordingly, a plethora of memes have also surfaced, and here are some memes that best summarize the entire debacle.

Best Genshin Impact anniversary rewards memes

5) Maintence rewards vs anniversary rewards

Following every server maintenance, Genshin Impact gives players 60 Primogems and some Mora. It seems ironic to many players that miHoYo is rewarding players heavily for not playing the game, but isn't as generous while celebrating the one-year anniversary.

4) Worthless rewards

emi🐳 @emiyatea every player's reaction to the genshin impact anniversary rewards every player's reaction to the genshin impact anniversary rewards https://t.co/XKC7Dy7Dsz

The meme mentioned above perfectly sums up the backlash against Genshin Impact's one-year anniversary rewards.

Community Events by miHoYo are only beneficial for a small margin of creative players. For the majority of other players who were eager for in-game events, these community web events certainly seem worthless.

3) Genshin Impact players are empty handed

The latest web event and fan-art contest announcements create the impression that the Genshin Impact one-year anniversary is arriving with a ton of rewards for players. However, in reality, most players will remain empty-handed during the anniversary celebrations owing to the lack of in-game rewards.

2) Honkai Impact vs Genshin Impact

Before the unexpected rise of Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3rd was miHoYo's biggest project. Surprisingly, Honkai Impact's one-year anniversary was a massive event for the community, as miHoYo granted free outfits, materials, an S rank character, and more.

In contrast, players are struggling to get their demands met for Genshin Impact's one-year anniversary.

1) Should Genshin Impact give more anniversary rewards?

The meme above uses the popular template of Donald Duck, Goofy and Mickey Mouse carefully consuming their final food supplies. At the moment, this perfectly depicts miHoYo's unwillingness to increase the rewards for Genshin Impact's one-year anniversary.

All in all, while many players aren't satisfied with the anniversary rewards, others seem happy with the ten free Intertwined Fates and over 2,000 Primogems that will be granted to them soon.

