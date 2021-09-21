How to get 11510 Primogems worth of wishes before Genshin Impact 2.2 update as F2P & P2P

Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream is approaching, and this may be the best time to start farming Primogems before the update begins.

Primogem is the main currency in Genshin Impact, which players can use to wish for limited characters and weapons. However, since it is almost the end of Genshin Impact version 2.1, only a few ways to obtain Primogems remain.

How to get 11510 Primogems worth of wishes before Genshin Impact 2.2 update

It's worth noting that the Genshin Impact 2.2 update maintenance begins on October 13 at 6:00 a.m. Therefore, players have less than 22 days to collect Primogems before the update.

Before the Genshin Impact 2.2 update, here's an overview on how to get Primogems:

Version 2.2 live stream redemption codes = 300 Primogems Daily Commissions = 1260 Primogems Battle Pass = 320 Primogems worth Acquaint Fates Gnostic Hymn = 840 Primogems worth Intertwined Fates Blessing of the Welkin Moon = 1890 Primogems Stardust Exchange = 3200 Primogems worth Acquaint and Intertwined Fates Spiral Abyss = 1200 Primogems New Events = 840 Primogems Daily Login Event = 1600 Primogems worth Intertwined Fates Character Test Run = 20 Primogems HoYoLAB daily check-in = 40 Primogems

Overall, free-to-play users will obtain a maximum of 8780 Primogems, while pay-to-play gamers can gain 11510 Primogems worth of Fates. However, note that the Fates included in the list are as Primogems (1 Fate = 160 Primogems), so the number may be lower when dividing Primogems and Fates as separate currencies.

Since P2P players decide to spend on Genshin Impact, they will obtain higher amounts of Primogems in a short time compared to F2P gamers.

Detailed method to obtaining 11510 Primogems

1. Version 2.2 live stream redemption codes

An example Redemption Code during a live stream (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next Genshin Impact version 2.2 live stream is rumored to premiere next Friday, October 1. During the live stream, fans will receive three redemption codes. Each code provides 100 Primogems when redeemed in-game or on the official website.

If one manages to redeem all three codes before the expiration date, they are confirmed to get 300 Primogems.

Daily Commissions

Complete Daily Commissions for 60 Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will receive 60 Primogems per day after completing all four commissions for that day. By not skipping a day, players can farm a total of 1260 Primogems in the remaining 21 days.

Battle Pass

Battle Pass and Gnostic Hymn page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Halfway through Genshin Impact version 2.1, casual players should have reached level 30 and above in the Battle Pass. At levels 40 and 50, you will obtain one Acquaint Fate each, equivalent to 320 Primogems.

Gnostic Hymn

For P2P players that unlock the Gnostic Hymn in the Battle Pass, they will obtain additional rewards. At levels 40 and 50, one Intertwined Fate equals 160 Primogems and 680 Primogems, respectively.

Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Blessing of the Welkin Moon gives 90 Primogems daily (Image via Genshin Impact)

Blessing of the Welkin Moon is another option to farm Primogems for P2P players. By purchasing this item, gamers will receive 90 Primogems each day when they log in. Thus, with the remaining 21 days, a total of 1890 Primogems can be obtained easily.

Stardust Exchange

Buy Fates from Stardust Exchange (Image via Genshin Impact)

With Masterless Stardust, one can buy five Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates from the Shop in Paimon's Bargains section. In other words, 3200 Primogems worth of Fates can be obtained, combining all the Fates from September and October together.

Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss with a full star (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Genshin Impact version 2.1, there are still two Spiral Abyss cycles. A maximum of 600 Primogems can be obtained per cycle. Therefore, if players manage to complete all the floors with a full star, they can collect 1200 Primogems.

New Events

There are two events for phase 2 of version 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact version 2.1 is ending in three weeks, and there are only two events left to commemorate it. Both 'Spectral Secrets' and 'Moonlight Merriments' will give 420 Primogems each after completing the whole event. Thus, a total of 840 Primogems may be acquired by combining the prizes.

Daily Login Event

'Passage of Clouds and Stars' Daily Login Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

On September 28, an exclusive daily login event will be conducted in conjunction with Genshin Impact's 1st Anniversary. 10 Intertwined Fates, equivalent to 1600 Primogems, can be obtained if players check in to the game for seven days.

Character Test Run

'Pearl Of Wisdom' Sangonomiya Kokomi test run (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sangonomiya Kokomi banner has been released for a specific server in Genshin Impact, and so has her test run. A 5-star character test run will provide 20 Primogems as rewards after completion.

HoYoLAB daily check-in

Daily check-in in HoYoLAB (Image via HoYoLAB)

Before the Genshin Impact 2.2 update on October 13, there are still two rewards in the HoYoLAB check-in that provide Primogems. The prize will be given if players check-in for 11 days straight, starting from October 1 until October 11.

The Primogems obtained for F2P and P2P are different because the latter spend some funds in Genshin Impact. As a result, F2P players will get 8780 Primogems, while P2P users will gain 11510 Primogems.

