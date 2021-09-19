Genshin Impact Spectral Secrets event guide: How to get free 420 Primogems easily

Genshin Impact has released a new event called 'Spectral Secrets,' where players are required to dispatch their characters on multiple expeditions.

The Spectral Secrets event started at 10:00 AM on September 19 (Server time) for a week and ends at 4:00 AM on September 26. Seven expedition commissions will be refreshed each day during the event duration, and gamers can choose four of them.

By completing the Spectral Secrets event, Genshin Impact users can obtain up to 420 Primogems and various materials from the commission.

How to complete Spectral Secrets event in Genshin Impact

Before you begin the event, you must complete three conditions.

Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above Complete the Archon Quest 'Ritou Escape Plan' Start the event quest 'Floating Spirits - The Investigation Begins'

Spectral Secret Expedition map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you complete all the eligibility to play the event, an expedition map of Spectral Secrets will appear. There will be seven expedition commissions each day: 1 S-rank, 2 A-rank, and 4 B-rank commissions, and you can select four of them per day.

For the maximum amount of Primogem rewards, it is recommended to complete 1 S-rank, 2 A-rank, and 1 B-rank commission. To unlock the S-rank commission, you must complete the Preliminary Investigation.

Complete the Preliminary Investigation (Image via Genshin Impact)

For Day 1 of the preliminary investigation, you can teleport to Waypoint in Araumi and head to the location circled on the map. Then, you need to summon an Electrogranum from the Thunder Sakura Bough and light up 3 Electric Lamps around the area.

Once all three Electric Lamps are lit, defeat all the Specters spawned, and the S-rank expedition commission will be unlocked.

Dispatch Genshin Impact characters to Spectral Secrets expedition

Dispatch members to the expedition (Image via taka gg, Youtube)

Each expedition requires two characters, which cannot be deployed simultaneously on ordinary and 'Spectral Secrets' event expeditions. It is best if you utilize the characters with the recommended element.

There are three expedition ratings: normal, exceptional, and perfect. The ratings are based on the level of the characters dispatched. Therefore, the higher the level of the character sent, the higher the rating and rewards. In addition, if the selected characters' Elemental Types match the recommended Elements for this expedition, the rating increase will be greater.

You can select any characters from your friends' Character Showcase (Image via taka gg, Youtube)

If you don't have enough characters for both the normal and event expeditions, you can use one of your own and one of your friends. You may select any character from your friend's Character Showcase for the expedition.

The same goes for your account. To share your characters with your friends, make sure to display them in the Character Showcase in the Paimon Menu. You can set them up by going to the Paimon Menu, then going to Edit Profile.

Genshin Impact players will obtain 60 Primogems per day after completing all the expeditions. Thus, for the entire Spectral Secret event, they will receive 420 Primogems provided no days are skipped.

