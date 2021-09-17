Kokomi banner in Genshin Impact: 4-star characters, potential release date, and pre-farm guide

The next banner of limited-character will be released in less than a week, signaling the arrival of the second part of Genshin Impact version 2.1.

Sangonomiya Kokomi, the head of the resistance army, is released after the Raiden Shogun banner, the Electro Archon of Inazuma.

In addition to the release date for Kokomi's banner, four-star characters who may appear in the future banner have also been revealed. Therefore, it is an excellent way for Genshin Impact players to decide whether to skip this banner.

4-star characters for Kokomi banner in Genshin Impact

A data miner from Facebook has revealed the 4-star characters that may be featured in Sangonomiya Kokomi's banner.

Xingqiu

Xingqiu, a high tier 4-star support (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingqiu is a Hydro-sword character that specializes as a supporting character off-field. His Elemental Skill provides many buffs, from damage reduction, constant Hydro damage, and heals the active character.

The Elemental Skill and Burst of Xingqiu give strong defensive and offensive support. Thus, making him one of the best 4-star characters in the game, especially in Sprial Abyss.

However, Xingqiu requires constellations for consistent utility. Therefore, Kokomi's banner is great for players who wish to increase Xingqiu's versatility in Genshin Impact.

Beidou

Beidou's Splash Art (Image via Genshin Impact)

Beidou can be played as an offensive and supportive character, depending on her artifacts and team. However, her Elemental Burst is the main attraction out of all her kits as it will inflict Electro damage to nearby enemies even when she's off-field.

Constellation 5 increased the level of Stormbreaker, so players who plan to use Beidou in their lineup to create continuous Elemental reactions can try to pull for her in Kokomi's banner.

Rosaria

Rosaria's Splash Art (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rosaria has a lot of strengths with few weaknesses. Her Elemental Skill and Burst are powerful against most mobs in Genshin Impact. Rosaria's Burst and talent also provide consistent Cryo damage and Crit Rate for the whole team.

Her weakness is that her Elemental Skill does not work against more significant enemies and bosses. However, this does not deter Rosaria from being a great addition, especially to the Cryo team.

The prospective release date for the Kokomi banner

Genshin Impact has not officially revealed a date yet. However, the prospective release can be predicted for September 21 at 6:00 pm (Server time). This is based on the time remaining on the Raiden Shogun banner that will end in less than four days.

Sangonomiya Kokomi ascension materials

Ascension Phase Ascension Materials Mora 1 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver

3x Sango Pearl

3x Spectral Husk 20,000 Mora 2 3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

10x Sango Pearl

2x Dew of Repudiation

15x Spectral Husk

40,000 Mora 3 6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

20x Sango Pearl

4x Dew of Repudiation

12x Spectral Heart 60,000 Mora 4 3x Varunada Lazurite Chunk

30x Sango Pearl

8x Dew of Repudiation

18x Spectral Heart

80,000 Mora

5 6x Varunada Lazurite Chunk

45x Sango Pearl

12x Dew of Repudiation

12x Spectral of Nucleus 100,000 Mora 6 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

60x Sango Pearl

20x Dew of Repudiation

24x Spectral of Nucleus

120,000 Mora



Varunada Lazurite Gems, Dew of Repudiation, Sango Pearl, and Spectral Drops are Kokomi's ascension materials, and players can pre-farm it from now.

Genshin Impact players can collect Dew of Repudiation by fighting Hydro Hypostasis in Watatsumi Island. Then, most of the Sango Pearls are available near Sangonomiya Shrine. Finally, Spectral drops can be acquired after defeating Specter enemies in Watatsumi or Seirai Island in Inazuma.

Gamers can check out the complete guide on where to farm Kokomi's ascension materials here.

Genshin Impact fans won't have to wait long to deploy the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island on their teams, as Kokomi will be released soon in only a few days. To reach her maximum potential, gamers can pre-farm Kokomi's ascension materials to upgrade the level when obtaining her character instantly.

