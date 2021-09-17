Genshin Impact 2.1 banner schedule: Next 4-star characters and weapons revealed

Genshin Impact banners will rotate in under a week, bringing the second and final banners in version 2.1.

Over the past few weeks, many players have wished on Raiden Shogun’s banner in hopes of pulling the Electro Archon. Soon, however, it will be Kokomi’s turn in the gacha.

The Resistance leader will headline the next character banner, while her signature catalyst appears on the weapon banner. Furthermore, leaks may have revealed all featured characters and weapons in the upcoming banners.

Leaks reveal the 4-star characters and weapons in Genshin Impact’s next banners

Kokomi’s banner 4-stars

If leaks are true, Beidou, Xingqiu and Rosaria will all have increased drop rates on Genshin Impact’s next character banner.

Kokomi's leaked banner in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact Info and Updates)

Of these three 4-star characters, Rosaria is the most recent to appear on a banner. She was featured during version 1.6 in Kazuha’s banner, which ended in late July.

This Cryo character can improve her team’s CRIT Rate on a regular basis, making her a great support unit. Genshin Impact players in need of Cryo support, or simply her constellations, may consider spending some wishes on Kokomi’s banner.

Meanwhile, Xingqiu and Beidou’s last appearance was on Eula’s banner that ended in early June. Both of these characters can deal damage off-field, creating elemental attacks in tandem with other characters’ normal attacks.

Between these three characters, the Genshin Impact meta has preferred Xingqiu by far. Of course, players should always hope for the character whose playstyle suits their preferences.

Genshin Impact 2.1 weapon banner leaks

Leaked 2.1 weapon banner in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact Info and Updates)

Alongside the Everlasting Moonglow catalyst, Primordial Jade Cutter will likely be a featured 5-star weapon on the upcoming banner. This sword is one of the very best in Genshin Impact, with a CRIT Rate substat that can reach 44.1%. Furthermore, it buffs its user’s HP and buffs their ATK based on their max HP.

Keqing mains may consider wishing from this banner just to get the Primordial Jade Cutter, which is Yuheng's best-in-slot weapon. The sword's CRIT Rate buff is especially useful for a DPS character like Keqing, who can create plenty of attacks in a short time span.

Characters like Albedo and Bennett can also see a lot of benefit from the Primordial Jade Cutter. CRIT Rate can improve Albedo’s elemental abilities tremendously, even when he’s off-field. Meanwhile, the sword’s passive ability helps out with Bennett’s burst, improving his healing abilities as well as his ATK buffs to the team.

Apart from the Primordial Jade Cutter, the 4-star weapons from the upcoming banner may also be revealed from this same leak. If the leak is accurate, the following weapons will have increased drop rates on the next banner:

The Stringless

The Flute

Favonius Codex

Dragon’s Bane

Favonius Greatsword

As always, it’s recommended that F2P players steer clear of the weapon banner. Although 5-star weapons are often significant improvements, players can still deal a lot of damage with 4-star options.

