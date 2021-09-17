Genshin Impact leak reveals Kokomi banner 4-star characters and release date

Raiden Shogun’s character banner has just a few days left in Genshin Impact, and Kokomi’s debut banner will soon take its place.

Kokomi will be a new Hydro catalyst character in Genshin Impact, filling the role of a team healer. Though Raiden Shogun had been much more anticipated, many players are excited for Kokomi’s banner as well. Now, thanks to leakers, players may already know the 4-star characters who will also be featured on the Resistance leader’s banner.

New leak reveals Kokomi banner 4-stars in Genshin Impact 2.1

Genshin Impact leakers predict Xingqiu, Beidou and Rosaria will be the featured 4-stars on Kokomi’s banner.

Xingqiu

Many players would consider Xingqiu the most useful of these three characters. He’s one of the best damage support characters in Genshin Impact, with a powerful Elemental Burst and some defensive capabilities as well. Xingqiu’s constellations are also incredible, as most add even more damage to his burst.

Beidou

In Genshin Impact, Beidou fits best in the Electro support role. She’s also a viable main DPS, though other characters in this role have long since surpassed her.

As a support character, Beidou can provide extra Electro damage when she’s off-field. Her Elemental Burst creates Electro damage that coincides with normal and charged attacks, and other characters can trigger this effect. Beidou’s Elemental Skill is also a good addition to her kit, creating great damage numbers when she perfectly counters an enemy attack.

Rosaria

Rosaria is a great Cryo Sub-DPS character in Genshin Impact. She can constantly infuse enemies with Cryo thanks to the short cooldown on her Elemental Skill. Her burst serves a similar purpose, as it summons a lance that constantly deals Cryo damage to its surroundings.

Perhaps just as useful or even more so is Rosaria’s ability to buff her teammates. With the Shadow Samaritan passive talent, Rosaria’s burst buffs other party members’ CRIT Rate by as much as 15%.

The Genshin Impact team will likely confirm the Kokomi banner 4-stars shortly before the banner begins. If these three characters do appear on the banner, many players will surely consider using some wishes, especially if they need some constellations.

When will Kokomi be released in Genshin Impact?

Prediction for Kokomi's banner in Genshin Impact (Image via Facebook/Genshin Impact Info and Updates)

Kokomi will be released on 21 September 2021. On this date, her event banner will replace Raiden Shogun’s.

Genshin Impact players who plan to summon Kokomi or her banner’s 4-stars will have three weeks to do so. This event banner will be the second and final one of version 2.1, and it will end on October 13 when version 2.2 is released.

