Genshin Impact wish simulator for Raiden Shogun: How to try unlimited pulls for the Electro Archon

Genshin Impact recently released Raiden Shogun as a playable character, and players can now use wish simulators to replicate summons on her banner.

Wish simulators replicate the Genshin Impact gacha, allowing players to try an unlimited amount of wishes on any current banner. While Raiden Shogun’s banner is active, players can test their luck to see how many wishes it might take to summon her.

How to use the Genshin Impact wish simulator for Raiden Shogun’s banner

Raiden Shogun's banner in a Genshin Impact wish simulator (Image via miwoju)

There are a few different wish simulators that players can try. Uzair Ashraf’s wish simulator and miwoju’s tool are both highly recommended. They both replicate Genshin Impact’s real gacha rates and have a similar user interface

Note: All instructions in this article reference miwoju’s wish simulator.

To use the Genshin Impact wish simulator, players should follow these steps:

Open the wish simulator website. Select Raiden Shogun’s banner at the top of the screen. Begin simulating wishes. Check the wish results in “Collection” if desired.

With miwoju’s wish simulator, players can wish for any current banner in Genshin Impact. Standard banners, weapon banners, and current character banners are all available. Even Noelle’s beginner banner is an option here, with a wish maximum of 20, just like in the real game.

Past character banners in the wish simulator (Image via miwoju)

Miwoju’s wish simulator also lets users wish from past character banners if they feel salty or nostalgic. The “Time Travel to past” button at the top of the screen has most past character banners available for summons.

How to simulate summons using the Genshin Impact wish simulator

Like in the real game, users can simulate summons one at a time or in sets of 10. By pressing the star on the top-left of the screen, users are granted unlimited summons so they can wish to their heart’s content.

Unlimited fates feature on the wish simulator (Image via miwoju)

How to check Genshin Impact wish simulator results

Miwoju’s wish simulator has two features that allow users to check the characters and weapons they’ve summoned.

The “History” button functions like it does in Genshin Impact. Essentially, it simply shows the results of past wishes in the order that they were made.

Wish simulator history (Image via miwoju)

If players want to see the highlights of their wishes, they can check the “Collection” tab. Here, users can see their wishes in order of rarity. If players have summoned a character more than once, it will note how many by listing their constellation level.

Wish simulator collection (Image via miwoju)

Also Read

Genshin Impact players can use wish simulators to estimate the number of wishes needed to summon Raiden Shogun, or they can wish just for fun. Players should remember that their RNG in-game may differ from their results in the simulator.

Edited by Srijan Sen