How to use Genshin Impact wish simulator for Raiden Shogun (Baal) banner: Guide to simulate unlimited gacha rolls

Genshin Impact has refreshed its gacha banner with new characters, and this time it is the Electro Archon. Also known as Raiden Shogun, she is currently one of the best support characters, and having her on the team will surely make the game easy.

Wish Simulators are a great way to predict the resources required to obtain a particular character in a gacha game. They are beneficial in Genshin Impact, where the 5-star character drop rates are considerably low, and the Primogems required to wish for are also rare.

Genshin Impact Wish Simulator for Raiden Shogun banner

Wish Simulators are fan-made websites where gamers can infinitely wish for their favorite item. Miwoju's Genshin Wish Simulator takes it a step forward and allows them to wish in any of the banners that have been released in Genshin Impact to date.

The Raiden Shogun banner in the Wish Simulator (Image via Genshin Impact Wish Simulator)

The UI is similar to the in-game one, so players can head directly to the website and start wishing. The star-shaped button in the top left corner unlocks the infinite wish option, allowing countless wishes in all the banners.

A simulated wish (Image via Genshin Impact Wish Simulator)

Clicking on the History option at the bottom will show all the past wishes and the current pity state. The Collection button displays all the obtained items in a more organized manner.

However, the most interesting feature of Wish Simulators is to be able to wish in any banner. Users can access it by clicking on the Time Travel to Past option at the top right.

Wish simulating in past banners (Image via Genshin Impact Wish Simulator)

How does the Genshin Impact Wish Simulator help?

An important feature of the Wish Simulator is inside the Shop option, where players can get an estimate of the money required to get Raiden Shogun. After using the given Primogems, they can get more of them from the Crystal Top-Up page in Genshin Impact.

Shop option in Wish Simulator (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Wish Simulator keeps a count of the virtual money spent, which users can see in the top right corner. This way, they can estimate the amount of money required to replicate the same wishes in-game.

Also Read

But they must remember that the probability of getting a character is all random and adheres to the Genshin Impact pity system. The Wish Simulator is only a prediction, and in-game luck can vary substantially in any direction.

Edited by Ravi Iyer